The church will be hosting their first Brickfest event where people of all ages can come and show-off their Lego models between Friday and Monday, February 23-26.

Not only will you get to see other fantastic models brought in by local residents, there will be Lego-building competitions, a tombola, as well as hot drinks and cakes for sale.

The Licensed Lay Minister at All Saints Church, Anne Knyhynyckyj said: “We want to raise some money, but it’s not just about that. It’s about having fun and a good time, and engaging the village in a way that we think everyone will enjoy.

Those that attend will be able to make a donation towards the church, with proceeds raised by the tombola and refreshments sold in the church centre also going to the church fund.

Anne said that she got the idea for the Brickfest event from another vicar and friend of hers from a church in Chesterfield as well as hundreds of other churches and organisations that have been hosting Brickfests over the years. On Saturday morning the church normally hosts a coffee morning which will continue to take place alongside Brickfest.