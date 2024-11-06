A legendary Derbyshire singer-songwriter who spent his working life creating music with children and adults and opportunities for them to perform is launching his new album.

John Gill has produced 13 original songs for the album WiKid! which is aimed at children, families and the young at heart.

Fifteen young people from Matlock Bath and beyond have contributed to the album. John said: “The children all came to my studio in Matlock Bath to record their parts and the voices on there are of kids aged 5-13 years. Some of the children on the tracks I recorded quite a few years ago are now teenagers.

"I've always enjoyed creating music with young people so obviously this album has been wonderful to do.”

John Gill's song The Heights of Abraham, inspired by the cable cars he sees from his house in Matlock Bath, features on his new WiKid! album. The photo was taken at one of his many outdoor performances at the visitor destination.

Scary songs, sing-alongs, songs on social issues and a touch of romance feature on the album which will be launched at the Matlock Bath Pavilion Cafe on Thursday, November 7. New compositions sit alongside old favourites, which have been brought up to date, including The Poison Song and Charlie (the Rag and Bone man).

John said: "I’ve released many albums. These have included the award-winning HoT Stuff, written and recorded with Matlock Bath Primary School and an album Happy Trails - with 180 local brownies, guides and rainbows! It’s hard to believe but this is the first ‘John Gill’ children's album I have done with me as the artist.”

One of the new album’s tracks, Mum Went to London, was inspired by a woman from Darley Dale who ran her first London Marathon in 1996. John, who was also a newcomer to the London Marathon that year, spoke to the woman on the phone and she told him that she suffered from arthritis so needed to do it asap. John said: “At the finish she couldn’t find her family and was carried, on the tube, by strangers back to her hotel. And she did it all dressed as a chicken. I can’t remember her name so she’s never heard the song. It would be great to find her!”

John, a performing musician in Please Y’Self Skiffle Band and guitar tutor, taught songwriting and composition, music technology and production in schools and colleges during his working life.

Artwork created by Dave Schaller for the album.

He said: “As well as the fun and storytelling aspect of songs, we’ve created songs to support social and personal education issues such as bullying.

“I’ve been lucky enough to accompany students on performing arts trips to many other countries including the US, Finland, Denmark and Ireland. I believe I might be the only ‘teacher’ to organise a school trip to Glastonbury!"

For 24 years John was part-time Musician/Composer-in Residence at St Benedict Catholic School in Darley Abbey.

John, who is now 75 and retired from school work eight years ago, said: “I have been so lucky to be able to make a living all these years doing something I love and still feel as enthusiastic and inspired as ever!”

WiKid! is available for download via Bandcamp, Soundcloud and the usual streaming sites. John can also produce CD copies of the album, message him on his Facebook page John Gill Music, visit https://johngill1.bandcamp.comor email: [email protected]