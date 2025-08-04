A controversial plan to build 74 new homes in a north Derbyshire town has made progress after the signing of a Section 106 legal agreement involving landowners, a housing developer and Derbyshire County Council.

Jones Homes’ scheme to build on land to the rear of 57 to 111 Shuttlewood Road and north of Mill Lane and west of Nether View, Bolsover was approved by Bolsover District Council earlier this year.

Residents lodged objections against the plan for the 3.2-acre site, which was formerly agricultural land, complaining that it would create additional traffic and congestion and pose problems for Mill Lane which was described as a ‘rat-run’.