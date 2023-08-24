News you can trust since 1855
Leading engineering company ‘proud’ as new UK HQ launched in Chesterfield

One of Ireland’s leading industrial automation and electrical engineering companies opened its UK headquarters in the centre of Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:29 BST

NeoDyne, an industrial automation and electrical engineering company, has enjoyed continued growth since its launch in 1998 and employs more than 170 automation, electrical, and IT engineers in six offices across the UK and Ireland.

The company, which has more than 300 customers, including large multinationals in pharma, high-end food and beverage manufacturing decided to expand further and chose Chesterfield to host its new UK headquarters.

Referring to Chesterfield’s long history of engineering excellence, Matt Close, UK Business Lead, said NeoDyne was harnessing the area’s potential and local talent to guarantee the success of the office.

The launch was attended by Toby Perkins, MP, councillors Amanda Serjeant, Jenny Flood, Keith Miles and Stuart Fawcett, Lynda Sharp of Chesterfield Borough Council and Dom Stevens of Destination Chesterfield.
He said: “Chesterfield was the ideal location to base our UK headquarters, with its accessibility to the midlands and the north. We are proud to invest in and support the local economy and to work closely with Destination Chesterfield to champion the area.”

Matt Close joined NeoDyne at the start of the year, bringing over 25 years’ experience of working with leading UK automation and engineering companies. He will head up the Chesterfield team.

NeoDyne’s newly recruited team, based at the company’s state-of-the-art Spire Walk office, was joined at the launch by Toby Perkins MP, Shadow Minister for Skills and Further Education; local councillors Jenny Flood and Keith Miles, Deputy Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council Amanda Serjeant, and Dom Stevens from Destination Chesterfield.

MP Toby Perkins MP said: “I am delighted to be joining NeoDyne for the opening ceremony of their new premises in Chesterfield. It is a real show of confidence in our town that NeoDyne has chosen to open here, bringing with them new jobs, and helping to boost the local economy. The company is bringing in highly-skilled jobs and will be a welcome addition to the strong engineering and manufacturing base we have here in Chesterfield.

“Manufacturing in Chesterfield has changed from the days when thousands turned up at factory gates every morning, but still there are products across the world, that are ‘Made in Chesterfield’. I look forward to formally welcoming NeoDyne to our town and discussing their plans for the future.”

