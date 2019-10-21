Law costs firm deliver 500 copies of children's book on equality starring Lady Hale to Derbyshire primary schools

When a Derbyshire law costs firm picked up on a new children's read on equality by Lady Hale, they 'wanted to give every young child access' to the book.

Bidwell Henderson, based in Alfreton, delivered 500 copies of Equal to Everything to schools across the county this morning (Monday, October 21).

The book is based on the life of Lady Hale, the president of the Supreme Court, and follows a young girl called Ama.

While on a class trip, Ama learns about the work of the court, how the law works and some of the interesting cases that illustrate how important law is to help people and how difficult it can be to make just and fair decisions.

Director Rebecca Bidwell, from Chesterfield, said: "While reading the book to my four-year-old son Alex and two-year old daughter Emily, I found myself thinking- wouldn’t it be wonderful if every young person had the opportunity to read this fabulous book on equality, which has been written and illustrated for them?"

Beyond their feat in Derbyshire, which was achieved with the help of their team and 'super helpful in-house courier driver and grandad' Mike, Bidwell Henderson are helping the Legal Action Group roll the book out to the rest of the UK by 2022 with crowdfunding and resources.

You can help by donating here.

You can also buy the book here.