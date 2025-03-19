A new food hall is opening at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet this week as part of a multi-million-pound investment in the shopping centre.

The redeveloped Food Court will launch on Thursday, March 20, with three new vendors making their debut. The fresh attractions are American chain Slim Chickens; Fluffy Fluffy, a unique Japanese pancake, cheesecake and croffle concept; and local success story Rose Deli, opening its first bricks and mortar location.

Completing the line-up is Chopstix, and traditional Greek taverna restaurant Kouzina Greek who will be joining at a later date.

Bathed in natural light, the all-new Food Court features wood finishes, increased seating capacity including custom made leather banquettes and indoor landscaping, centred around a stylish new circular bar.

Computer generated image of the new food hall at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet, South Normanton.

Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “The opening of our new Food Court marks a significant change for East Midlands Designer Outlet. While the restaurants are a mix of classic favourites and new arrivals, the dining area has been completely transformed to create a brighter, more modern and spacious feel for our guests. This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing an exceptional day out for visitors from across our catchment area, including Derby, Nottingham, and Leicester, who can now enjoy both our enhanced brand line-up and a premium dining experience.”

The redeveloped Food Court brings an exciting new dynamic to complement the 60 premium and high street brands, which offer discounts of up to 60% all year round.

This latest development is part of an ongoing multi-million investment and enhancement strategy. Further exciting developments are planned for summer 2025.