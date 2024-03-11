Launch of new book on north Derbyshire parish's history

A new book on the history of a north Derbyshire parish was launched at a well-attended event.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:08 GMT
Church warden Nick Knyhynyckyj, right, with author David Edwards, centre, and Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust and series editor Philip Riden, left.Church warden Nick Knyhynyckyj, right, with author David Edwards, centre, and Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust and series editor Philip Riden, left.
Church warden Nick Knyhynyckyj, right, with author David Edwards, centre, and Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust and series editor Philip Riden, left.

‘ A History of Wingerworth’ by David G. Edwards is the third book produced by the Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust and is part of a series about Chesterfield and its adjoining communities. Mr Edwards, who lived in the parish for more than half a century, spent most of his work life at the British Coke Research Association in Wingerworth and is the foremost British expert on the history of coke-making.

The book launch included a talk given by Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust’s editor Phiip Riden in Wingerworth Parish Church where church warden Nick Knyhynyckyj was presented with a copy of the book.

‘A History of Wingerworth’ is now on sale at Waterstones or from Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust (via the website https://derbyshirevch.org/2024/02) and costs £20. The hardback book contains more than 40 illustrations and maps.

