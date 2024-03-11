Launch of new book on north Derbyshire parish's history
‘ A History of Wingerworth’ by David G. Edwards is the third book produced by the Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust and is part of a series about Chesterfield and its adjoining communities. Mr Edwards, who lived in the parish for more than half a century, spent most of his work life at the British Coke Research Association in Wingerworth and is the foremost British expert on the history of coke-making.
The book launch included a talk given by Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust’s editor Phiip Riden in Wingerworth Parish Church where church warden Nick Knyhynyckyj was presented with a copy of the book.
‘A History of Wingerworth’ is now on sale at Waterstones or from Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust (via the website https://derbyshirevch.org/2024/02) and costs £20. The hardback book contains more than 40 illustrations and maps.