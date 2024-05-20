Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the list of these Derbyshire food venues which have received new ratings in the last few days – including popular Taco Bell and a pub on Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road.

Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.

Junction Bar Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating Junction Bar Chesterfield at Chatsworth Road was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 8.

Taco Bell, Alma Leisure Park - five-star hygiene rating And Taco Bell at Alma Leisure Park, on Derby Road in Chesterfield was also given a score of five on May 14.