Latest food hygiene scores for Derbyshire food venues –  including Taco Bell and popular Chatsworth Road pub

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th May 2024, 09:40 BST
Here are the latest North Derbyshire food hygiene ratings – including Chesterfield, Shirebrook and Clay Cross.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the list of these Derbyshire food venues which have received new ratings in the last few days – including popular Taco Bell and a pub on Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road.

1. Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Junction Bar Chesterfield at Chatsworth Road was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 8.

2. Junction Bar Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating

And Taco Bell at Alma Leisure Park, on Derby Road in Chesterfield was also given a score of five on May 14.

3. Taco Bell, Alma Leisure Park - five-star hygiene rating

The Hay Hotel on Main Road in Shirland, Alfreton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 9.

4. The Hay Hotel, Shirland - five-star hygiene rating

