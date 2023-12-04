Thousands of people lined the streets of Bolsover to watch the annual lantern parade which brought a warm glow to the town on a freezing cold evening.

Giant dinosaurs, Buddy the Elf, an astronaut, Buzz Lightyear and a tribute to the recently deceased Bobby Charlton were among hundreds of lanterns carried in the 30th anniversary parade on Saturday. Several smaller lanterns reflected the history of the parade, with traditional miner’s lamps and stars, that were used in the very first parade.

The parade set off from Bolsover Castle and headed along High Street to the town centre where there was carol singing at the cenotaph as flakes of snow fell.

Held as the finale of the Bolsover Winter Festival, the parade was preceded by a traditional Christmas market earlier in the day and a new light show at Bolsover Castle on Friday night.

The event is organised by Chesterfield-based charity, Junction Arts, in partnership with Old Bolsover Town Council, English Heritage and other

community partners.

Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover, posted: “Thank you to all the organisers, everyone who made lanterns and took part in the parade, and all of our community who came out in sub zero temperatures ... you absolutely knocked it out of the park - superb!"

Junction Arts managing director Emily Bowman said: “Lantern parades are a symbol of creativity, celebration, and community. Reaching 30 years of the

Bolsover Lantern Parade is a wonderful achievement for the town. This year’s parade did feel extra special as we reflected on the last three

decades and the positive impact that it has had on the town. Thank you to everyone who made a lantern, or came along on the night to watch, in freezing

temperatures, you are what makes this event so special, see you next year!”

