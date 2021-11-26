Lanes reopen on M1 in Derbyshire after crash

Following the crash at around 11.30am, two lanes were closed northbound between junction 29a, for Markham Vale Services, and junction 30, for Barlborough.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved one transit van and paramedics treated one male casualty.

“Fire crews made the vehicle safe,” they added.

A crash has closed two lanes on the M1 in Derbyshire. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

Police and National Highways officers were also in attendance.

Shortly before 2pm, a National Highways spokesperson said: “All lanes are now open.