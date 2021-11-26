Lanes reopen on M1 in Derbyshire after crash
The M1 in Derbyshire is fully open again after a collision this morning.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 1:58 pm
Following the crash at around 11.30am, two lanes were closed northbound between junction 29a, for Markham Vale Services, and junction 30, for Barlborough.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved one transit van and paramedics treated one male casualty.
“Fire crews made the vehicle safe,” they added.
Police and National Highways officers were also in attendance.
Shortly before 2pm, a National Highways spokesperson said: “All lanes are now open.
“There are residual delays of 30 minutes above the usual travel time.”