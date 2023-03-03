Travellers gained access to the site and set up an illegal camp at the Avenue Washlands in Wingerworth late yesterday, after a lock on the height barrier to the site was damaged.

Ross Shipman, Councillor for Tupton and Wingerworth, called for police to use their powers to remove the camp from the site as soon as possible.

He said: “I have been liaising with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust who have advised that the civil process to remove them is underway, but I am of the opinion that Derbyshire Police have a role to play in using the existing powers they have to move illegal encampments on within 24 hours under Section 61, rather than leaving it to land owners to deal with, which often takes 4-5 days.”

Derbyshrire Police have confirmed that the landowener have started the eviction process of travellers who set up a camp at Chesterfield nature reserve last evening. The process can take up to five working days.

In response to Councillor Shipman’s comment, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We’ve been working together along with our partners and the landowners to remove the travellers from The Avenue in Wingerworth as quickly and as safely as possible.