Landowner starts process to evict Chesterfield Travellers – as councilor calls for police to do more to remove camp
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that the landowner has started the process of evicting Travellers who set up an illegal camp at a Chesterfield nature reserve.
Travellers gained access to the site and set up an illegal camp at the Avenue Washlands in Wingerworth late yesterday, after a lock on the height barrier to the site was damaged.
Ross Shipman, Councillor for Tupton and Wingerworth, called for police to use their powers to remove the camp from the site as soon as possible.
He said: “I have been liaising with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust who have advised that the civil process to remove them is underway, but I am of the opinion that Derbyshire Police have a role to play in using the existing powers they have to move illegal encampments on within 24 hours under Section 61, rather than leaving it to land owners to deal with, which often takes 4-5 days.”
In response to Councillor Shipman’s comment, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We’ve been working together along with our partners and the landowners to remove the travellers from The Avenue in Wingerworth as quickly and as safely as possible.
“A section 61 notice has not been required in this case due to the swift actions of the landowners who have begun their own eviction proceedings. This approach has been agreed by all parties involved in this incident.”