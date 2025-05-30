The owner of a former Methodist chapel which is used by a model car racing club and a dog grooming business has unveiled a plan to ensure the continued availability of a community asset.

Bridge Street Centre in Pilsley, near Clay Cross, needs more space for storage. An application requesting planning consent to create a room on the first floor has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council. The applicant, Ken Wood, states that the proposed works are internal only and will have no impact on habitats.

The building has mainly been used as a venue for model battery operated car racing club run by the owner since January 2022. The sport, in which enthusiasts race one twelfth scale models, usually attracts 20-30 participants with club members meeting every second Tuesday for four hours and the following Sunday for five hours.

A dog grooming salon operates on an appointment basis five days a week but has fewer than eight clients a day.

At present, room two on the ground floor is available for private hire and has been used for this purpose twice in the last three years with less than 30 participants on both occasions.

The primary intended use for the new first-floor room is for storage with the possibility that an additional model race track could be installed to accommodate a sub-class of the sport – Model Z cars which are one 27th scale models. If progressed, the additional race track could introduce a further 10-12 patrons each meet.

A heritage statement to the council said: “The proposed additional storage will improve the functionality of the building and maintain its viability ensuring the continued availability of a valued asset to the community. The external appearance and value of a landmark building will be upheld. The proposed scheme of works represents sustainable development.”

Originally built as a chapel in the Victorian era, the red brick property has twice been extended to the rear which added first-floor accommodation with an external escape stair.