Labour of love comes to fruition as unique lovelocker opens in Derbyshire

After councillors said they were unable to save the padlocks originally fastened to a bridge spanning the river Wye in Bakewell, he began his quest to save all locks.

The new site on the Thornbridge estate, a short distance from where they originally hung, will be opened on Valentine’s Day morning.

Richard said: “We were expecting about 40,000 locks, but there are closer to 60,000 - that’s about seven tons.

“I had to save the memories. The more messages I read, the harder I worked to save them all. I wasn’t going to let these memories be melted down.”

It took a team of 140 volunteers a month to hang all the padlocks at the new ‘Love Locker’ site in the Peak District beauty spot.

Thornbridge Estate owner, Emma Harrison said: “When Richard asked me to help, I had no idea what I was saying yes to. I was the locks’ last chance so I had to help and I love them.

“We’re opening with a party at midday - it’ll be a very special moment with more than a few tears as people come back to find their locks.

“We’ve put them up in the exact same order and locations as they were - we’ve made a carbon copy of the bridge so if people know where they put their locks, then they’ll be able to find them again.”

Visitors can visit the site for free. There’s space for thousands more locks to be hung and the shop has stocked-up on padlocks.

