Thornbridge Estate owner, Emma Harrison adds decorates the Love Locker with some metal red roses,placeholder image
Thornbridge Estate owner, Emma Harrison adds decorates the Love Locker with some metal red roses,

Labour of love comes to fruition as unique lovelocker opens in Derbyshire

By Rod Kirkpatrick
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:01 BST
It’s been a four-year labour of love for Richard Young, but finally his dream of saving thousands of padlocks from being melted down, has come to fruition as he prepares to unveil their new permanent home.

After councillors said they were unable to save the padlocks originally fastened to a bridge spanning the river Wye in Bakewell, he began his quest to save all locks.

The new site on the Thornbridge estate, a short distance from where they originally hung, will be opened on Valentine’s Day morning.

Richard said: “We were expecting about 40,000 locks, but there are closer to 60,000 - that’s about seven tons.

“I had to save the memories. The more messages I read, the harder I worked to save them all. I wasn’t going to let these memories be melted down.”

It took a team of 140 volunteers a month to hang all the padlocks at the new ‘Love Locker’ site in the Peak District beauty spot.

Thornbridge Estate owner, Emma Harrison said: “When Richard asked me to help, I had no idea what I was saying yes to. I was the locks’ last chance so I had to help and I love them.

“We’re opening with a party at midday - it’ll be a very special moment with more than a few tears as people come back to find their locks.

“We’ve put them up in the exact same order and locations as they were - we’ve made a carbon copy of the bridge so if people know where they put their locks, then they’ll be able to find them again.”

Visitors can visit the site for free. There’s space for thousands more locks to be hung and the shop has stocked-up on padlocks.

The new site is on the Thornbridge estate, a short distance from where they originally hung

1. Lovelocks

The new site is on the Thornbridge estate, a short distance from where they originally hung Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Photo Sales
Richard said: “We were expecting about 40,000 locks, but there are closer to 60,000 - that’s about seven tons.

2. Lovelocks

Richard said: “We were expecting about 40,000 locks, but there are closer to 60,000 - that’s about seven tons. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Photo Sales
The padlocks in their original position on Weir Bridge in Bakewell.

3. Lovelocks

The padlocks in their original position on Weir Bridge in Bakewell. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Photo Sales
It took a team of 140 volunteers a month to hang all the padlocks at the new ‘Love Locker’ site in the Peak District beauty spot.

4. Lovelocks

It took a team of 140 volunteers a month to hang all the padlocks at the new ‘Love Locker’ site in the Peak District beauty spot. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Photo Sales
Related topics:LabourDerbyshireBakewellPeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice