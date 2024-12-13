A Labour MP opposed new homes being built in a growing Derbyshire village on the day that central Government more than doubled annual house-building targets in the district.

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting last night (December 12) councillors debated plans from Gladman Developments for 70 homes off Throstle Nest Way in Brailsford.

During the debate, John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales MP since July, opposed the homes, saying they were in the “wrong place”.

This came on the day that the Labour administration in central Government raised Derbyshire Dales’ annual housing target from 216 to 518 homes – a 140 per cent increase – among the largest increases in England.

The proposed site of 70 homes in Brailsford.

That increase is said to be focused on areas where housing is least affordable.

Mr Whitby said: “It does seem a bit ironic that on the day the Government produces a statement on housing targets I am here opposing a development.

“Of course we do need housing, there is no doubt about that, but not at any price.

“The reason why I am happy to oppose this development is because it is one of those that keeps coming back because it keeps getting rejected.

Derbyshire Dales MP John Whitby

“It was rejected in the 90s, it was rejected in 2016 and again in 2022, and if a development keeps getting rejected there is probably a very, very good reason why.”

He said the proposed scheme sat outside Brailsford’s agreed development boundary, which was meant to “prevent sprawl”.

Mr Whitby said the scheme would “visually dominate the village”, which has “doubled in size in the last couple of decades”, along with the potential to worsen existing flooding issues down to the A52.

He said there would be 11 per cent affordable housing on the site, with the rest up to 30 per cent to paid to the council to build homes elsewhere.

Mr Whitby said this was “clearly massively missing the mark” of 50 per cent the Labour Government pledged in its manifesto for greenfield sites.

He said: “We don’t need to build everywhere, we need to build houses but not in the wrong places. And I am pretty sure this is the wrong place.

“So please don’t be afraid to reject this application once again and please don’t be afraid to defend that decision if they appeal.”

Cllr Pat Laughlin, Brailsford Parish Council chairman, told the meeting: “Brailsford was a small linear development along the A52 in a rural setting and has no local employment but our village has been under siege for the last seven years.”

Cllr Laughlin said there have been 375 new homes built, representing a 250 per cent increase in homes since the 2011 Census.

She said: “There is effectively a new village but unfortunately there isn’t the infrastructure to go with that village.

“People who come to Brailsford come for the quality of life, but they drive to work, therefore what was once a thriving village community is effectively a dormer settlement.

“We all know we need more houses but they should be in the right places with the right support.

“Please put people before profit and save our village from more development.”

Paul Sharpe, a Brailsford resident, said: “Flooding continues to be a worsening problem despite enormous profits developers have made out of our village.

“The massive overdevelopment of the village since 2017 has greatly exacerbated the problem of flooding.”

Residents said the roads, primary school and medical centre would not be able to cope wit the added pressure of more housing, with the school over capacity and the medical centre oversubscribed.

Helen Ball, agent for the applicants, said: “Policy backs edge of settlement development where there is lack of a housing supply

“This is local housing to address the backlog of need as well as to address the future needs of families today and over the next 20-30 years.”

She said there were now an additional 302 homes to be found each year under the new targets.

Ms Ball said: “In this context, villages such as Brailsford will be required to take its share of this additional growth. Imperative to this growth and as we have heard from many people here is matching this with improvements to local services and facilities.”

The project would see eight affordable homes built on the site and £600,000 given for 13 affordable homes to be built elsewhere in the district, along with £70,000 for the medical practice, £400,000 for the primary school, £5,000 for Ashbourne Library, £10,000 for sustainable travel, £5,000 for local allotments and £20,000 for bus shelter improvements on the A52.”

Cllr David Hughes said: “We are in a difficult position because we know how the planning inspector will view this but we have got outstanding issues. It is likely that we really can’t not approve it at some stage but we need to address the outstanding issues so we are as comfortable as we can be in doing so.”

He asked that the plans should be deferred for cumulative impact assessments on flooding and the sewage system in Brailsford, along with the pressure on the surrounding roads and proposed access to the site.

Cllr Peter O’Brien said: “It is clear that we do have both Local Plan policies and Government policies which would seem to suggest that it would be difficult not to approve the principle of development on this site.”

The plans were unanimously deferred by councillors for the requested additional reports.