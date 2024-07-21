On Friday 19 July at 12.25am an assault took place on Derby Road in the town where a man allegedly threw a substance at another man.

The man was taken to hospital but was later discharged.

This led officers to search a property on Kingsley Avenue where a number of suspicious items were discovered. Emergency services are still at the scene whilst searches conclude and the road remains closed.

35 homes were evacuated as a safety precaution and a rest centre was established at Queens Park Leisure Centre for residents.

Robert Spinks (51) of Kingsley Avenue has been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court on Monday.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact us quoting reference number 24*427496 using the following methods:

• Website – crime reporting tools on the police website: https://orlo.uk/lcecS

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/xTE5o

1 . Kingsley Avenue Officers searched a property on Kingsley Avenue where a number of suspicious items were discovered. Photo: Ro Cooper Photo Sales

2 . Kingsley Avenue 35 homes were evacuated as a safety precaution and a rest centre was established at Queens Park Leisure Centre. Photo: Ro Cooper Photo Sales