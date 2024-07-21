Kingsley Avenue: Residents now allowed to return home - as a number of suspicious items discovered and Chesterfield man charged

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 21st Jul 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
Residents of houses in Chesterfield that were evacuated are now being allowed to return to their homes.

On Friday 19 July at 12.25am an assault took place on Derby Road in the town where a man allegedly threw a substance at another man.

The man was taken to hospital but was later discharged.

This led officers to search a property on Kingsley Avenue where a number of suspicious items were discovered. Emergency services are still at the scene whilst searches conclude and the road remains closed.

35 homes were evacuated as a safety precaution and a rest centre was established at Queens Park Leisure Centre for residents.

Robert Spinks (51) of Kingsley Avenue has been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court on Monday.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact us quoting reference number 24*427496 using the following methods:

• Website – crime reporting tools on the police website: https://orlo.uk/lcecS

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/xTE5o

Officers searched a property on Kingsley Avenue where a number of suspicious items were discovered.

1. Kingsley Avenue

Officers searched a property on Kingsley Avenue where a number of suspicious items were discovered. Photo: Ro Cooper

Photo Sales
35 homes were evacuated as a safety precaution and a rest centre was established at Queens Park Leisure Centre.

2. Kingsley Avenue

35 homes were evacuated as a safety precaution and a rest centre was established at Queens Park Leisure Centre. Photo: Ro Cooper

Photo Sales
Robert Spinks (51) of Kingsley Avenue has been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

3. Kingsley Avenue

Robert Spinks (51) of Kingsley Avenue has been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon. Photo: Ro Cooper

Photo Sales
Related topics:ResidentsChesterfieldTwitterEmergency services
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice