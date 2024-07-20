Kingsley Avenue: Families still unable to return to their homes as police continue to search Chesterfield house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many people evacuated from 35 houses yesterday are still unable to return to their homes – as police continue to search a house on Kingsley Avenue in Chesterfield.

A further 32 properties were evacuated yesterday evening.

The search was conducted following an assault that took place on Derby Road at around 12.25am on Friday 19 July. A number of suspicious items were found which resulted in the cordon being put in place for the safety of people in the immediate area and three properties were evacuated.

A man remains in custody in connection with the assault.

Emergency services still at the scene on Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield. A blue tent can be seen within the cordon.

Kingsley Avenue is still closed from the junction with Church Street South to the junction with Burns Road and a blue tent can now be seen within the cordon, outside a property.

A rest centre at Queen’s Park Leisure Centre was set up for those evacuated and residents will be informed by officers as and when they can return to their properties.

At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and cordon will be in place.

Ro Cooper, who has lived on the street with her partner and five children for nine years, was one of those evacuated yesterday but has returned to her home this afternoon.

Police are still at the scene

She said: “People are still being advised to keep away because they haven’t cleared the property yet.

"We have been able to come home because two of my children have special needs and we couldn’t stay at my mum’s for long.”

Ro said some people were woken up on Friday morning and told they had to leave their homes straightaway – unable to even get their belongings. She said one man had refused to leave his property due to having a disabled wife.

"I’m trying not to flap because it will make my children flap but for all these people living around it is worrying. We aren’t being told anything and would like more information,” she added.

Derbyshire police have been contacted for a comment.