King of Clubs Peter Stringfellow's velvet throne is marked for auction in Derbyshire

The ornate chair was used by the legendary businessman – and VIP guests – in his famous London nightclubs for around 15 years. Its first location was Angels Club in Soho but it later enhanced the atmosphere at Stringfellow’s in Covent Garden.

Now the striking throne, covered in black velvet and painted gold, could be yours.

Peter’s son Scott Stringfellow is reluctantly parting with it as he needs to make space. He plans to marry and move house. The throne, estimate £1,500-£2,000, and a leopard-print tub chair, estimate £200-300 – the last one from Angels Club - are set to go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall on September 27.

The black velvet and gold throne, owned by Pete Stringfellow (pictured), bears the markings of his rings on the lion's head.

Scott, 56, a track specialist racing driving instructor and safety car driver for the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and support races, said: “Dad always sat in this chair, his throne. In fact, over the years the chair, which was sprayed gold, developed some tell-tale signs of his use. The ornate arms are decorated with lions’ heads but on the right arm the nose of the lion is worn and damaged. That’s where dad used to tap his ring.

“Later on, after he remarried for the third time, his left-hand ring finger also began to make its mark on the chair. Dad actually had two thrones but the one set for auction is the one he used regularly. He had both thrones recovered in black velvet when he changed the décor of Stringfellow’s restaurant to plush black furnishings.

“Whenever dad came into the club and the dining table wasn’t occupied, he would sit in what became known as his King of Clubs’ throne – dad’s chair."

Sheffield-born Peter Stringfellow came from humble beginnings and 11-plus failure to build one of the world’s best known nightclub empires. It started in his home city of Sheffield in 1962 when he rented a church hall on a Friday night, called it the Black Cat Club and began hosting bands.

He went on to open UK clubs in Leeds, Manchester and London. He later expanded to the United States with clubs in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

He recognised the power of Britain’s 1960s music scene and booked the likes of The Beatles, The Who, Pink Floyd and The Jimi Hendrix Experience. When he opened Stringfellows in London’s Covent Garden in 1980 it was an immediate hit with celebrities, models and the paparazzi. In 1989 he sustained huge financial losses due to an American recession but forged on and developed adult entertainment venues including Angels in London. Peter died of lung cancer at the age of 77 four years ago.