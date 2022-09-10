King Charles III praises late Queen as he is proclaimed new monarch

During a poignant and sombre meeting of the Accession Council, the King spoke movingly about his mother and the grief his family is experiencing, but said that the ‘sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers’ had been the ‘greatest consolation’.

Watched by the Queen, the new Prince of Wales and more than 200 privy counsellors – including six former prime ministers – the King pledged himself to the task now before him and the ‘heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty’.

His Majesty began by discharging the ‘sorrowful duty’ of announcing the death of his ‘beloved mother’, and told the council: “I know how deeply you, the entire nation – and I think I may say the whole world – sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, on Saturday, September 10, where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

King Charles spoke of the late Queen’s ‘selfless service’, adding: “My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me.

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional Government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.”

The King ended by saying: “And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God.”

The historic event was broadcast for the first time, giving the world a first glimpse of an ancient ceremony dating back centuries and one of the first changes to convention instigated by the new King.

Following convention, King Charles did not attend the first part of the ceremony when Richard Tilbrook, clerk of the council, read the proclamation to the packed meeting that confirmed the new monarch.

He said: “Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now, by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III."

The meeting was staged in the state rooms of St James's Palace, and the clerk declared to the room: “God Save the King,” with the privy counsellors repeating the famous phrase.