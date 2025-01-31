Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire’s royal correspondent will unveil his photographs of King Charles and Queen Camilla plus other British royalty at a new exhibition in Chesterfield.

James Taylor, who will exhibit his collection at the library in the town centre from February 1 to 28, said: “2024 was a unique year in terms of following the Royal Family. With the King and the Princess of Wales both ill, we saw other members of the Royal Family deputise at different events, particularly in the first half of the year.

“Two real highlights of the year were seeing the King and Queen at St George’s Chapel, Windsor at Easter. Their Majesties had, unusually, arrived by car but they both carried out a walkabout following the service meeting the assembled crowd with most people saying “Get well soon Sir”.

“I was also present on Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour, the annual ceremony to mark the King’s official birthday. The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance of the year at the ceremony and the cheer as she entered Horse Guards Parade in her carriage with her children was extremely loud and heartfelt. This was repeated as the Princess appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast following the ceremony.

King Charles made his most signifcant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis when he was accompanied by Queen Camilla to the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024.

"We also saw HRH The Duchess of Gloucester rewarded after 50 years of service as a senior member of the Royal Family by being awarded the Order of the Garter by the King. It was wonderful to have the opportunity to see HRH in her robes of the order for the first time for the ceremony.”

Royal events took James to London, Windsor, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Balmoral, Worcester, Burton-on Trent, Leicester, Brimingham, Barnsley and Chester.

He said: “It is wonderful to have the opportunity to share these with people in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas.”

James, who lives in Shirebrook, is currently researching and co-presenting a podcast series on the Abdication Crisis of 1936 with Royal History Geeks creator Gareth Streeter, which is available to view/listen on the Royal History Geeks channel on YouTube and other platforms which host podcasts.