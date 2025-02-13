A kindhearted nine-year-old Chesterfield swimmer is taking on a 20km swim along with 16 other youngsters, raising money for cancer charities.

Rex Morley, from Holmewood, and the rest of Clay Cross’s Rykneld Swimming Club hope to raise £1,500 for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie during the mammoth challenge on March 29.

This will be Rex’s second cancer charity swim having completed 1.5km in just over an hour last year – raising over £1,400 for Cancer Research UK.

Swimming mad Rex’s mum Kirsty Morley has just completed treatment following a mastectomy after being diagnosed with estrogen-receptor positive breast cancer in February 2022.

Speaking about her own experience of the disease and family fundraising, Kirsty said: “Seeing what I went through and what the Macmillan volunteers do, it makes you realise what goes on behind the scenes.

"If you’ve never had to go through anything like that, you don’t realise what goes on and the people that give their time to simply make someone a cup of tea when they’re having chemo – it means the absolute world, just the simplest of things.

"People giving their time to do that is so amazing so if we can just raise this little bit of money to help people...if everybody did just a little bit, it would make a massive difference.”

Rex’s co-swimmers include all ability levels – from beginners to senior competitive squad swimmers aged between five and 16 years old – and on the day of the March national Swimathon event the older, stronger participants will take on greater distances when the younger, less seasoned ones begin to flag.

Rykneld Swimming Club members Felicity and Anna - part of the swimathon team

Mum Kirsty, 43, estimates Rex will manage around 200 lengths of the 25-metre pool. Speaking about his love for swimming, she said: “He enjoys the friendships he’s made, the competitiveness, the training.

"He’s a very active kid, so he enjoys the exercise part of it – he’s made friends there. They’re not the kids that you see every day, they’re the kids that you’re choosing to do a group activity with.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the swimathon can do so by visiting https://www.givengain.com/project/rex-morley-raising-funds-for-cancer-research-uk-marie-curie-swimathon-foundation