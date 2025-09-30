A horse rider needed medical treatment for back and hip injuries after being thrown from her horse while out riding and was treated by the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers were called to Middlewood Way on High Lane on Saturday September, 27 at 2.50pm.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “A pair of horse riders were riding down a path to get on to the Middlewood way near to High Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the horses reared up and threw the rider off the back.

Kinder Mountain Rescue call out for rider hospitalised with hip and back injuries after being thrown from horse

“The horse then fell over backwards on top of the rider, injuring her hip and lower back. “An ambulance crew had arrived on scene and asked us to help with the evacuation.”

The team, of 16 members took two hours to rescue the rider, and then packaged her young lady into a vacuum mattress to immobilise her before transferring her on to their stretcher.

She was then wheeled back down the track to the waiting ambulance and onward to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations.

Last year the team were called out to 73 incidents and the incident with the rider and the horse was call out number 60 for 2025.

A KMRT spokesperson wished the lady well in her recovery and added that the other rider was able to get both horses safely back to the stables.

The team also recently welcomed six, new probationers and two experienced Mountain Rescue volunteers who are now based in the patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the new probation members marked his retirement by cycling from Woodley to Edinburgh earlier this month, to mark his retirement covering 560km and 8,500m of climbing and raising £2,500 for the team.

The 50 members operate on a purely voluntary basis and are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to assist members of the public on the hill or in urban search and rescue situations.

They are almost exclusively funded by public donations, and all proceeds from fund raising go towards equipment and resources used on call outs.

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/kmrt