Kind pond keeper donates goldfish to Derbyshire grandmother whose Koi carp were poisoned

A kind pond keeper has donated 15 goldfish to a Derbyshire grandmother whose Koi carp were poisoned.

The generous benefactor, who wants to remain anonymous, gifted the fan tail goldfish to Christine Whitely after reading how 40 of her own fish – raised from juveniles were killed.

Christine found them poisoned on October 25 and noticed her pond and surrounding garden covered in foam – thought to be detergent poured into the pond on Preston Avenue, In Alfreton.

Christine 70, had amassed the collection of 40 aquatic creatures over a period of 28 years, during which time she painstakingly adjusted filters and plants to provide the perfect environment for them.

Pictured; some of the fish donated to Christine Whitely

Speaking about the thoughtful present, which includes an orfe, Christine’s daughter Emily Wilson said: “They were really nice people – my mum’s pond is looking filled again now."

Since the awful incident Christine has received an outpouring of support from the community, with other offers of pond fish.

Emily said: “Because mum’s had a lot of love it’s given a bit of hope that there are still some nice people out there and now she’s back in the garden. The fish have gotten her back out onto her garden again.”

Christine Whitely had amassed the collection of 40 aquatic creatures over a period of 28 years

Christine has already been given a 16” Koi and bought another, however, she will not be buying anymore juvenile fish.

Daughter Emily said: “Because she’s 70 my mum’s saying she wouldn’t see them grow. She’s decided to buy bigger fish rather than little ones."

Pond goldfish can grow as large as 10” and so the family hopes to see the pond – which is 12 feet by 9 feet and five feet deep in size – flourishing in time.

Following the poisoning last month – thought to have happened overnight on October 24 – Emily and other family members tried to transfer the carp to a large paddling pool, however they had all died apart from one small, lone survivor which has since been renamed “Lucky”.

The pond and surrounding garden was found covered in foam – which is thought to be detergent

Emily said: “She brought them as baby fish. The whole family contributed to them. We brought them for her birthdays, Mother’s Day – even Christmas.

"It takes years for them to get to the size her fish were and it takes lots of care, love and dedication. Mum absolutely loved her garden and her fish and she knew every fish down to its last scale."

Derbyshire Police have said enquires were ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact the force, however those responsible have not been found.

Emily said: “We’ve had two security cameras put up and some floodlights to make her feel safer – we know who’s done it but there isn’t the evidence.”