A caring little girl who loved her long hair has had it cut to raise money for a children’s charity.

Nine-year-old Phoebe Wilde had 12ins cut off her lustrous locks in a big fundraising push for the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young people who have lost hair through cancer or other conditions.

Her mum, Chloe Rushby, launched a sponsorship appeal on JustGiving, setting a target of £550 which is the cost of making a wig for a young person. Generous donations have taken the total to £575 at the time of writing.

Chloe of Nether Springs Road, Bolsover said: “I am so proud of Phoebe. She is a kind girl and has a heart of gold. I hope she puts a smile on another little girl’s face.”

The big chop was done at Hair Team in Bolsover. Chloe said: “Phoebe was excited and took it all in her stride. The hairdressers Pam, Becky, Grace, and Barb all made her feel like a princess.

"Her hair was right down her back. She used to have it cut when she was little but she had just grown it because she liked it long, like princess hair.

"I prayed she would like her new hairstyle – she loves it and it is definitely easier to maintain. She will probably grow it and do it again!”

Little star Phoebe is a pupil at Bolsover C of E School and would like to be a teacher.

If you would like to support her fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/chloe-rushby-1