Kind-hearted Chesterfield sisters organise foodbank collection – to help struggling families amid cost of living crisis

Erin Stubbs, 8, and Maddison ‘Sage’ Stubbs, 12, from Chesterfield have organised a collection to support children in need after they heard about the cost of living crisis on the news just before Christmas.

They started with donating selection boxes to the Chesterfield Foodbank, but they wanted to do more so in January they decided to ask friends and neighbours for donations, soon filling their mum’s car with food, clothes, and toys.

The girls’ mum, Mel Stubbs, 41 said: “As soon as they heard about it, they wanted to donate to children who are experiencing poverty. I’m really, really proud of them. It's lovely that they're giving back to charity because they are aware we are going through the crisis and a lot of families are struggling because of the raising cost of living.

Erin and Maddison (Sage) Stubbs organised collections to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

"They are both so kind, clever and intelligent, lovely children and have such a close relationship as sibllings.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Foodbank said: "It is great what the girls are doing and seeing their compassion! We really appreciate all support but it is especially great when children are leading.”

Helen McVicar, headteacher at Netherthorpe school, where Maddison attends, added: “Community is important to us here at Netherthorpe and we’re so proud of Maddison for showing kindness and compassion.”

Erin and Maddison want to continue their collections to further support struggling families. Anyone willing to donate can get in touch with Mel via email at [email protected]

