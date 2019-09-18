Kind-hearted Chesterfield girl, 7, has eight inches cut off her hair for charity

A kind-hearted seven-year-old girl has had her hair cut off at a Chesterfield salon for charity.

Isabella Brooke, of Hasland, had nine inches chopped off her locks at Autumn House Hair and Beauty on Derby Road.

Isabella Brooke after her hair cut at Autumn House and Beauty on Derby Road in Chesterfield.

The youngster will be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

Isabella’s mum, Chelsea, 30, said: “This was her first ever proper hair cut and she had been growing for years.

"I think she done a very lovely thing and being such a young age to do something so selfless and caring for other children less fortunate than her."