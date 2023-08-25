James 'Dodge' Farrow, left, with his brothers Ben, centre, and Joe at Ben's wedding at Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington.

James “Dodge” Farrow died on May 20, 2021, at his parents’ home in Chesterfield. The 39 year old lorry driver had battled with depression for two decades and subsequently struggled with other mental health issues.

A four-day inquest into his death was held at Chesterfield Coroners Court from August 20 and overseen by Peter Nieto, area coroner. A jury returned their conclusion on August 24 and ruled James’ death as suicide.

They concluded that the planning and arrangements for James’ section 17 leave was a contributing factor to his death: section 17 leave is when patients at a mental health facility are granted absence on the basis of an agreed care plan.

The inquest heard that James had voluntarily admitted himself to a local mental health unit after attempting to take his own life in February 2021. He was subsequently transferred to an intensive psychiatric care unit on March 10.

Towards the end of his intended stay he was presented with his belongings - which included a pair of scissors. He then used these to self-harm due to a fear of being moved back to his local hospital.

"Little to no plan”

In returning their conclusion, jurors at the inquest said this simply should not have happened and that James should not have been given the scissors.

Subsequently it was proposed that James receive a week of section 17 leave with support from an assisted living facility. This was rejected and another proposal was made for James to be released on leave with “little or no plan for an ongoing support package”, jurors concluded, despite James “still displaying high levels of anxiety” the day before he took his own life.

James was then found dead on May 20 at his parents house. Jurors recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The jurors said: “James and his parents had inadequate mental health support and intervention from October 2020 until the admission on February 26, 2021. James should not have been given scissors with his belongings at the psychiatric intensive care unit.

“The COVID situation and restrictions did affect the usual arrangements and practices on the ward and have impacted on James’ admission and leave. There should have been longer and more careful planning for James’ leave with provision of a written leave plan and confirmed support. James should not have been granted leave in the circumstances as they were on May 19.”

As previously reported, Rachel Farrow - who is married to James’ brother Ben - said: “Dodge was an amazing person, the kindest and most caring soul who always wanted to help people and would always listen to anyone with mental health problems.”

Family and friends raised more than £4,000 in James’ memory to support mental health charities after his death and a special fundraising football match was held in Staveley.