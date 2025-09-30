Concerns have been raised over a proposal to build 1,000 new homes on a greenfield site, near Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Increased traffic on an already busy road and the risk to wildlife in centuries-old woodland are among issues that have been raised in response to a plan to redevelop land to the east of Manor Road, Brimington.

While an application seeking outline planning permission has yet to be submitted, Hallam Land has requested an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion from Chesterfield Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal – which includes a new primary school and mixed use local centre – has sparked a backlash on social media sites. Mark McKay said: “Manor Road is a nightmare now let alone 2000 more cars and construction traffic for years, road closure for gas, electric, mains water and drain connections etc.” Richard Twell commented: “That road is already at capacity and is not suited for extra development.”

The indicative masterplan for the land east of Manor Road, Brimington which has been submitted as part of a planning application requesting an Environmental Impact Assessment screening opinion from Chesterfield Borough Council.

Ann Frost posted: “if they build the primary school where are the rest of the kids going to go - 1000 houses so if they have two children in each that’s 2000 school places needed. They should have to pay to extend secondary schools too.”

Carol Pinnock slammed the proposal as “killing the countryside.”

Westwood woodland borders the eastern boundary of the site which extends to 60 hectares. Tye Goulding said of the plan: “This will cut into the local woodlands disturbing what little wildlife is left there as well as disrupting a woodland that has been there for generations. This will affect all neighbouring villages for those who regularly use the woods for dog walks and recreational use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is identified in the Chesterfield Local Plan as one of the borough’s Strategic Gaps and Green Wedges which prevent urban sprawl and ensure access to the countryside.

An EIA screening matrix, which accompanies the application to the borough council, states: “An initial landscape assessment has informed the vision document and indicative masterplan. Landscape features within the site include hedgerows and trees which, where feasible, will be retained and incorporated into the proposed layout. As the scheme evolves, careful attention will be given to the likely visual impact on key sensitive receptors (e.g. the existing residents of Manor Road, Manor Drive, Manor Avenue and Brooke Drive). Where proposed development abuts existing residential areas, consideration will be given to scale, density and layout, to limit the visual impact on residents.”

The site contains the historic Brimington Moor Furnace, used in the 19th century for forging and casting of large machinery parts for lead and coal mining operations.