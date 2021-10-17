John Paul and Lacey Bennett died with their mum Terri Harris and Lacey’s best friend, Connie Gent, in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 19.

Officers were called to Chandos Crescent over concerns for the welfare of a man but when they entered a property in the street they found four bodies.

Terri was aged 35, John Paul was 13 and best friends Lacey and Connie, who had been on a sleepover, were both 11.

Damien Bendall, 31, of Chandos Crescent, has been charged with four counts of murder and is remanded in custody.

He is due in court again next month.

Jason Bennett, the father of John Paul and Lacey, has kept their funeral details private but has issued a plea for help and support ahead of the service.

In a Facebook post, he revealed that he and his beloved children used to sing the ‘Never Enough’ song from The Greatest Showman film when they were travelling together in their car.

Heartbroken Jason said he plans to sing the song as he carries his children in their coffins on their funeral day.

In a plea for support he said: “I have a request to anyone who can help me on the day. Me and my babies always used to sing a certain song in our car and belt it out like nothing else matters.

“I’m trying to stay strong and while I’m carrying both my babies on my shoulders I’m determined to belt the song they love out loud as if we were in our car.

“Sing along if you like and give me hope and strength and celebrate my beautiful. happy babies.

“Practice if you like...all my love to you all.”

John Paul and Lacey used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, before they moved to Killamarsh with their mum.