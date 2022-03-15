Kids in Derbyshire town help police by finding vulnerable missing person

At 7.12pm on Monday, March 14, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that a vulnerable person had gone missing in the town.

An SNT Spokesperson said: “Officers conducted an area search and spoke with some local kids on the Market Place. The kids then went on to locate the person and ring us. The person was reunited with their family and is getting the support they need.”