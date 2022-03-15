Kids in Derbyshire town help police by finding vulnerable missing person

A group of kids in a Derbyshire town located a vulnerable missing person after speaking to police officers about the incident.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:03 am

At 7.12pm on Monday, March 14, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that a vulnerable person had gone missing in the town.

An SNT Spokesperson said: “Officers conducted an area search and spoke with some local kids on the Market Place. The kids then went on to locate the person and ring us. The person was reunited with their family and is getting the support they need.”

“A big thanks to the local kids of Shirebrook tonight.”

Officers from the Shirebrook SNT thanked the children who helped find the missing person.
