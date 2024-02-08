News you can trust since 1855
Kickers dance students win three national trophies for Chesterfield

Super troupers at a Chesterfield school are dancing for joy after winning three trophies in a top competition.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:05 GMT

The pupils of Kickers Dance Studios swept the board in the Association of American Dancing National Troupe Awards.

More than 200 students from the school’s branches at Whittington Moor and Brampton were up against the cream of the country in the contest at Blackpool Opera House Winter Gardens.

Competitors from Kickers’ Whittington Moor branch danced their way to the winners’ trophies in the babes, junior and senior troupes categories. Students from this branch were also placed fourth in the senior category.

Kickers students from the Brampton branch were placed third in the babes category, took runner-up and third places in the junior section and runner-up and third places in the senior category.

Becca Smith is principal of the Whittington Moor branch and Kelly Allwood is principal of the Brampton branch. Becca said: “The children have worked incredibly hard. It still hasn't really sunk in yet that we won all three age groups, it’s just amazing. Our late mum Sue Jones would be very proud and was certainly watching over us.” Kelly said: “We are proud of everyone's achievements and a huge thank you to all the teachers for all their hard work and dedication. Thanks to parents for the fabulous support."

The talented pupils from Kickers are hoping to return to Blackpool in May to showcase their dances again at a gala.

The winning babes troupe from Whittington Moor, Kickers teachers Becca Smith and Jenna Fogg celebrating with the senior trophy, Faith-Sylvia Smith as Peter Pan holding the junior trophy flanked by principal dancers from the Whittington Moor troupe are pictured clockwise from top.

1. Kickers' Dance Studios' success

The senior troupe from Kickers studio at Whittington Moor scooped the winning votes with their Heroes routine.

2. Kickers Dance Studios' success

The senior troupe from Kickers studio at Whittington Moor scooped the winning votes with their Heroes routine. Photo: Submitted

Senior dancers from Kickers studio at Brampton performed A Girl in a Red Dress and were awarded the runner-up spot in their category.

3. KIckers Dance Studios' success

Senior dancers from Kickers studio at Brampton performed A Girl in a Red Dress and were awarded the runner-up spot in their category. Photo: Submitted

This senior troupe from Kickers studio in Brampton was placed third for its New York, New York entry.

4. KIckers Dance Studios' success

This senior troupe from Kickers studio in Brampton was placed third for its New York, New York entry. Photo: Submitted

