Controversial plans to build 1,800 new homes in the proposed Clowne Garden Village development have taken a significant step forward after the signing of a key legal contract.

Bolsover District Council has now approved an outline planning application, with all matters reserved, for the mixed use development on 24 acres of land to the north of the village which include part of Hickinwood Lane.

The proposal includes the construction of a hotel and restaurant, a retirement village, a neighbourhood centre, green infrastructure, the demolition of the existing Station Road industrial estate where applicable and construction of a new link road.

One of the conditions attached to the outline planning consent is that the first application for approval of reserved matters must be made within a five-year deadline from August 20, 2025, the date that permission was granted. Reserved matters cover finer details including appearance, landscaping, scale and access.

Site of the proposed Clowne Garden Village development including 1800 homes, a new primary school, a care home and a hotel and restaurant.

The developer Waystone Ltd, landowners, the district council and county council have signed a Section 106 Agreement which sets out Waystone Ltd’s financial contribution towards the infrastructure. This includes £9.5million for the provision of a new primary school, £8,258,679 for additional pupil places at Heritage High School and £1.8million for healthcare.

Following an Environment Impact Assessment, the council has issued a statement saying that as an outline application, much of the design and layout will come forward through reserved matter applications. This includes environmental aspects such as noise mitigation, lighting impacts on residential amenity, the retention of the trees and hedgerows and the provision of green space.

The council said: “The scheme will impact on heritage assets but the public benefits associated with the development are significant, and when they are considered together cumulatively, they outweigh the ‘less than substantial harm’ identified in relation to heritage assets. However, impact on specific heritage assets will be considered as part of detail development proposals submitted at reserved matters stage. In relation to archaeology, there is a requirement for appropriate investigations to be undertaken and the findings recorded and reported.”

Hundreds of residents and campaigners have objected to the scheme, raising concerns about overcrowding, a strain on highways, health services and education, drainage and flooding problems and the effect that the loss of some Green Belt land would have on countryside and wildlife.

The planning application was first submitted to the district council in 2017. An initial consultation drew 975 public representations in 2017/2018. Re-consultation was carried out in 2023/2024 and close to 300 representations were received. Three public consultation sessions were carried out in May and June 2023.

Concluding its statement which was published on the planning portal, the council said: “There is a legal right for an interested third party to challenge the determination of a planning application on public law grounds. An application can be made to High Court for Judicial review of the decision to grant planning permission. This application to the High Court must usually be made within six weeks of the decision being issued.”

