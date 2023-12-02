Actors Kelvin and Liz Fletcher and their children are launching their Santa’s Village on the farm this weekend.

The launch night on Saturday, December 2, will see a host of celebs head down to the Peak District farm for a night of festive fun.

A range of winter wonders will be on offer for the families as they arrive leading them through musical, and interactive activities as well as meeting the farm animals.

Families can join Santa’s helpers in the giant snow globe, dance on the Big Piano and make reindeer food for Christmas Eve before meeting Father Christmas and seeing his farm-themed sleigh. Parents and kids will then have the chance to warm up in the farmyard with exclusive food and drink offerings.

Guests will also sample top quality festive food with Marcus Bean, ITV This Morning’s chef, serving up pulled pork and lamb from the Fletchers own farm. Alongside a range of beverages, Fletchers On the Farm gin will also be on pour for parents whilst the kids take a spin in the mini Land Rovers.

A range of stars are attending the launch night on December 2 with their families including Strictly’s Adam Thomas, multi-Olympic champions Jason and Laura Kenny, rugby pro and now coach Sam Burgess, MND campaigners Rob and Lindsey Burrow, Manchester United player Amad Diallo and a host of TV stars such as Kym Marsh, Charley Webb, Chelsee Healy and Jennifer Ellison.

Following the event, The Fletchers will be appearing on ITV 1 at 11.30 and 7pm this Christmas Eve as part of a Fletchers Family Farm Christmas special commissioned by the channel.

Kelvin Fletcher said: “Liz and I are excited to welcome everyone to the farm this December. As a family we’ve put our all into making this experience as magical as we can and we hope visitors have the best time. Not only is it a bit of festive fun, but it’s also a chance to come and see a working farm, something some kids may never have done.”

Liz Fletcher added: “Santa’s Village has been so much fun to put together. If families have half as much fun as we did setting it up when they visit, it’s going to be a blast! The kids have been amazing. Santa has his little helpers; we definitely have our own too.”