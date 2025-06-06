June is here, and with it comes the promise of longer evenings, warmer weather, and a packed calendar of things to see, do, eat and explore in Derbyshire.
Whether you’re a foodie, a music fan or you’re looking for activities for your little ones, here’s your list of 16 unique local events to make the most of early summer.
From summer festivals, through country fairs to charity events – there’s something interesting to do for everyone in Derbyshire this month.
1. June 2025 bucket list
2. Silent Disco at Chatsworth
A 90s Silent Disco is returning to the spectacular and historic outdoor event space in Chatsworth Stables Courtyard on Saturday, June 21. The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes- and has featured in a number of TV shows and films including Pride and Prejudice and Peaky Blinders. The impressive Chatsworth Stables, designed in 1758 by James Paine, houses an array of function rooms. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Croots Farm Open Farm Sunday
The Croots Farm annual Open Farm Sunday returns on June 8 with fun-filled activities for the whole family. The event, which is free to attend, will be open from 11am until 3.30 and the farm shop and café will be open from 9.30am until 4pm with last orders in the café at 3pm. Attractions include live demonstrations, tractor and trailer rides, nature walks, machinery displays, the chance to meet adorable farm animals up close and more! Photo: Google
4. Chesterfield Summer Solstice Festival
In celebration of the longest day of the year, the Chesterfield Summer Solstice Festival is set to bring a full day of community events and activities for our town to enjoy. The free event, organised by Chesterfield Parish Church, will take place on Saturday, June 21 and will run from from 10am to 10pm. The festival will feature choirs, soloists, and instrumentalists performing throughout the day — all outside the iconic Crooked Spire. As well as live music, there will be refreshments from Pizza Pi, Got Beef and the Rutland Pub. Photo: Brian Eyre
