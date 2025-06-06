4 . Chesterfield Summer Solstice Festival

In celebration of the longest day of the year, the Chesterfield Summer Solstice Festival is set to bring a full day of community events and activities for our town to enjoy. The free event, organised by Chesterfield Parish Church, will take place on Saturday, June 21 and will run from from 10am to 10pm. The festival will feature choirs, soloists, and instrumentalists performing throughout the day — all outside the iconic Crooked Spire. As well as live music, there will be refreshments from Pizza Pi, Got Beef and the Rutland Pub. Photo: Brian Eyre