Judge calls on Derbyshire council to help find a suitable home for dad staying in a one-room bedsit with two daughters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A judge has called on a Derbyshire council to help a father staying in a one-room bedsit with his two daughters to find a suitable home.

In a family court hearing at Derby County Court on Wednesday, May 22, which can now be reported, deputy district judge Clare Coles deemed the father’s current accommodation “unsuitable”.

She said this ought to see him prioritised for a council home, due to the safeguarding requirements of the two children – both of whom also have special educational needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The father is sharing a one-bed bedsit with two children, with a kitchen shared with other tenants, while court care orders are in place to protect the children.

Judge Coles said Derbyshire County Council should assist in any way it can to help the father find another home, fit for sharing with his two daughters, including potentially helping with a deposit for private accommodation.

Judge Coles said Derbyshire County Council should assist in any way it can to help the father find another home, fit for sharing with his two daughters, including potentially helping with a deposit for private accommodation.

The court was told that two of the father’s children stayed with him, while one child stayed with their mother, under care order restrictions.

While the parents are barred from seeing each other or communicating, their children are allowed to meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social services are involved in the case due to alcohol and drug abuse, historic domestic violence and neglect.

The parents and the children cannot be identified due to court restrictions to maintain their anonymity, but the case can be detailed due to a transparency pilot allowing media coverage of specific cases held in family court.

Documents issued to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) through this pilot show both the mother and father have “historical and current risks relating to chronic excessive alcohol use and neglect of all of the children”.

The county council details that there have been repeated incidents of alcohol and domestic violence since 2004 and that the parents have encouraged their children to lie to social care about their experiences at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 26 last year, the police were called to the couple’s property and found the father had strangled the mother, while all three children were at home and both parents were intoxicated, leading to the father’s arrest. The mother did not press charges.

Three days later on August 29, the social worker sought to carry out an unannounced visit but could not gain entry, leading to police involvement to do so.

The mother had claimed on the phone that she was out celebrating a birthday party and would not return to the property, with the social worker concerned the children had been left at home unattended.

However, on gaining entry, the mother was found drunk in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court papers supplied to the LDRS detail that on May 4 this year, the mother went out drinking and left two of her children home alone.

She returned home at 5am by police escort after being found “heavily intoxicated and face down on the pavement outside Tesco”.

The police left the mother and three children in the care of an older child, now an adult, who was also heavily intoxicated, with the police later admitting “that they did not act correctly”.

Two of the children have told a teacher and the father respectively that the mother had started drinking again since court procedures in September, which had followed the strangling incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the children, who shared a bed with their mother, said their mother had been wetting the bed after drinking alcohol.

The council had detailed: “The local authority is of the view that it cannot manage the risk to the children. The mother continues to misuse alcohol which interferes with the care she provides to the children. Even whilst there is a supervision order and a child protection plan in place the children have continued to be placed at risk of significant harm.”

It was seeking to take all three children into foster care, with two children to be kept together and one to be placed in a specialist home.

As a holding position, the father is looking after two of the children while the mother has one, which the court allowed to continue at the May 22 hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are allowed supervised visits with the children at a council contact centre.

Both parents are to be assessed for their current alcohol and drug consumption.

The mother’s legal representative said the mother supported two of her children staying with the father as an alternative to being placed in foster care.

However, the father’s living arrangements were said to be “unsuitable” and should only be used on a “very short-term basis”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legal representative for their father said he has not drunk alcohol since the two children have been in his care but had drunk vodka in April and did not dispute continued cannabis use.

They said the father had not been attending drug and alcohol awareness meetings.

The representative said there was a need for none of the three children to be left unattended at any time and for the local authority to help the father secure alternative accommodation.

One of the children, represented by a legal-appointed guardian, said they wanted to take a formal role in proceedings now they were getting older, saying they wanted to support their mother and now had a better relationship with their father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A guardian for one of the children said: “We would urge the local authority to look at what support it could offer, including support to gain private letting, instead of just a supporting letter, which means very little.

“We are going to reach another crisis point if this continues.”

They said the foster placements could see the children separated by an hour and a half.