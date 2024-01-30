Jollof rice, fried plantain and more: Margaret introduces Derbyshire village to authentic Nigerian fare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Margaret Akiode-Sorsby has brought a taste of Nigeria to Mastin Moor with the recent opening of her Nigerian takeaway, Markan Foods.

She said: “It has been my long-time passion really. I worked in a restaurant for about eight and a half years and from there I decided to get into what I loved doing - cooking!”

Margaret shared her inspiration behind Markan Foods.

Margaret Akiode-Sorsby with a selection of tasty Nigerian dishes from her new takeaway venture.

The menu is an exploration of authentic Nigerian cuisine.

Margaret recommends three must-try dishes for those unfamiliar with Nigerian food: "The jollof rice is definitely a go-to, fried plantain, and also pounded yam with egusi soup.

“The pounded yam is cooked and then pounded and the egusi soup is crushed melon seed soup. Back in the day in Nigeria it would be the kind of food that you would come back to after work”

Margaret is not only focused on her takeaway but has ambitious dreams of opening a restaurant. “That is definitely my dream and it’s what I’m working towards,” she enthusiastically declares.

Margaret Akiode-Sorsby is keen to share the food and culture of Nigeria through her new business, Markan Foods.

In addition to serving individual customers, Markan Foods also offers catering services for various events. Margaret proudly recounts a recent experience where she catered a party and received high praise: “I made some jollof rice, fried rice, and some chicken, and the parents said this was the best party they went to!”

For Margaret, it's not just about the food; it's about sharing culture and fostering a sense of community. “I love sharing the culture, the food, and dining together as one big family and friends,” she expresses passionately.

Margaret's journey to becoming a chef has been filled with personal growth and support from her loved ones. She said: “My uncle was sharing how back in the days he would ask me to make some food, and I would just grumble, ‘I don’t know how to do this or that.'”

“I spoke to him two days ago about how I’m the new chef in town! He’s very proud of me - before I couldn’t boil water and now here I am!”

Her husband, who is English, attests to her culinary skills, Margaret noting “nobody makes food like me.”

“I just had a baby a few months ago, and I was craving Nigerian food, and I couldn’t find anything near here,” Margaret reveals.

Markan Foods promises authentic flavours and a warm, family-friendly service that captures the essence of Nigerian cuisine.

Margaret said: “Hopefully, it will succeed so I don’t have to go back to the 9 - 5 so I can actually do what I love to do.”