The Field of Dreams at Melbourne Hall will be a unique glamping experience consisting of lovingly restored and converted vehicles. A German fire truck, Patricia the bus, an American School Bus and a classic Citroen Camper will take centre stage. New additions for 2023 are a boat set for conversion to a stylish glamping pied-a-terre and a helicopter!

Bookings open on January 13 for the new glampsite which will welcome its first guests in April. To reserve your place visit www.melbournehall.com

The Channel 4 series, Johnny Vegas: Carry On Glamping, continues to follow Johnny and his long-suffering assistant Bev with the setting up of the site at Melbourne Hall and will be returning to the screens in 2023.

The original Yorkshire glampsite which Johnny opened in 2021 became a roaring success with bookings aplenty; however, ambitions for a bigger site meant Johnny needed to move on. This led Johnny and Bev to undertake a search to find a new home for the eclectic collection of repurposed vehicles.

Having performed at Live at Melbourne Hall in May 2022, Johnny approached Lord Kerr with the idea of bringing his The Field of Dreams to the grounds of the south Derbyshire stately home.

Guests staying at The Field of Dreams campsite will also be able to combine their stay with the 2023 Live at Melbourne Hall calendar that is currently being planned.