The JLS singer starred in a very different evening to the nights when thousands of fans flock to arenas worldwide to watch his band.

There were just 112 people listening to JB Gill reflecting on his life in an event arranged by Pilsley Community Church. Tim Gough, church leader, said: “JB talked about his life and how his faith impacted his life especially when he was with JLS and how it helped him with the pressures that this brings. He did not sing. It was an event organised by Pilsley Community Church for people to have an opportunity to listen to a celebrity talk about how their life and faith interact with each other.”

JB Gill, who was raised in a Christian family, is a presenter on the BBC series Songs of Praise and the CBeebies series Down On The Farm. He became full-time farmer when JLS split up then reunited with his band mates eight years later for their comeback tour in 2021. JLS will be touring again in autumn 2023 including shows at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on October 23 and at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on November 11.

JB Gill talks to the sell-out audience at Pilsley Village Hall.

JLS rose to prominence on The X Factor in 2008 when they were pipped to the winner’s crown by Alexandra Burke. Their first two singles, Beat Again and Everybody In Love shot to number one. The group went on to win two BRIT Awards and tour the world before the group split in 2013.