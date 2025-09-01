Jewellery retailer Pandora plans move to Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre
The retailer, which specialises in charms, bracelets, necklaces and rings, is moving into Vicar Lane Shopping Centre where it is due to welcome customers this autumn.
Chesterfield Borough Council has granted planning permission for the replacement of the shopfront and redecoration and illuminated fascia and projecting signs. The building was formerly occupied by Ministry clothing.
Pandora is currently based at Low Pavement in Chesterfield.
