Jewellery retailer Pandora plans move to Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre

By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
Jewellery brand Pandora will open a new store in Chesterfield town centre.

The retailer, which specialises in charms, bracelets, necklaces and rings, is moving into Vicar Lane Shopping Centre where it is due to welcome customers this autumn.

Chesterfield Borough Council has granted planning permission for the replacement of the shopfront and redecoration and illuminated fascia and projecting signs. The building was formerly occupied by Ministry clothing.

Pandora is currently based at Low Pavement in Chesterfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Advertising hoarding on the front of the building on Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield.placeholder image
Advertising hoarding on the front of the building on Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield.

*The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk

Related topics:ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice