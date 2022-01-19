Jail sentence and restraining order for man who stalked Derbyshire woman

Louis Hackett, of Holland Road, Clacton-on-Sea, repeatedly contacted the woman after she decided to end their relationship in July 2021.

The 50-year-old man made hundreds of phone calls and text messages over the course of a weekend which threatened violence towards her and others.

He was arrested after he turned up at her home when he had been told not to and damaged a car.

A man has been handed a restraining order and prison sentence for stalking a woman in Derbyshire during the first half of 2021.

Hackett was then bailed with conditions not to contact his ex-partner, but he ignored them and returned to her address in the Tibshelf area.

Officers were called, he was arrested and charged for breaching his bail conditions, and then remanded into prison custody by magistrates on July 14, 2021.

Further charges were brought and he pleaded guilty to the offence of stalking with fear of violence between January and July 2021 at a trial at Derby Crown Court.

He was handed a 14-year restraining order which bans Hackett from contacting her in any way directly or indirectly and going to her home address.

Hackett was also jailed for 14 months, including the time served in prison on remand, following the hearing this month.

In a statement to officers, the woman explained how she felt the effects of her relationship with Hackett had changed her, and that she now feels nervous to leave the house, has lost confidence and suffers with anxiety.

Trainee Detective Constable Matthew Charlesworth, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “Hackett did not want their relationship to end and so attempted to coerce his ex-partner by repeatedly calling or messaging her, making threats to her and other people in her life.

“He turned up at her home despite being told he was not welcome and had no regard for bail conditions which were set to protect the victim and allow for investigations to continue.”

He added: “The effects of their relationship and Hackett’s behaviour will be long lasting for the victim but we hope that she will be able to move on with her life and that this restraining order will prevent any further abuse from taking place.

“The significant length of the restraining order, which remains in place for 14 years, demonstrates the severity of Hackett’s actions towards the victim.”

According to officers, stalking is described as a pattern of unwanted, fixated and obsessive behaviour which is intrusive.

It can consist of any type of behaviour such as making unwanted or malicious communication and damaging property.

The acronym FOUR helps explain the type of behaviours to look out for when it comes to stalking – it stands for ‘Fixated, Obsessive, Unwanted and Repeated’.

If you feel you are being stalked or harassed you can report to Derbyshire Constabulary via www.derbyshire.police.uk or contact the force via the following non-emergency methods.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact