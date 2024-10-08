Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield teenager Jasmine Topley is stepping up her crusade to help women who are struggling to pay for sanitary products.

The 16-year-old campaigner, who lives in Birdholme, is creating free of charge period packages for women who can’t afford basic supplies. Jasmine said: “These packages include everything a women may need to get through a few periods, like pads and tampons and maybe even a chocolate bar to help with their cramps.

"I’ll be placing these in as many public women's bathrooms as I can. And I will also be distributing these packages to women in need throughout Derbyshire.” So far, Jasmine has raised more than 500 items for period packages. She said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to my campaign. People have been incredibly generous with their donations. I’ve received so many messages these past few days of people expressing their support for me and how much I'm making a change to women's lives.”

Donations can be made through https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/freeperiods4alluk, via Facebook (Jasmine Topley) or email: [email protected]

Jasmine is also spearheading a petition calling on the Government to make period products freely available in shops, schools, colleges and workplaces which has attracted 31,900 signatures since its launch in August 2023. Petitions with 100,000 signatures are considered for debate in Parliament.

She said: “I heard on the television that Scotland became the first country in the world to make menstrual products freely available, so I did some research to see if we had a similar scheme and it turned out we didn't so I put up a petition. Monica Lennon (the women who made menstrual products free in Scotland) has been supporting me with my work and has also said she'll invite me to Parliamentary meetings to see how we can make them free in the UK.”

Jasmine’s work on raising awareness of period poverty has been commended by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins who has backed her petition. He said: “Women utilising sanitary products is not a luxury but should be a basic right available to all. The cost-of-living crisis has shown that the financial circumstances of many people means they are unable to access basic essentials and so the Government should intervene to safeguard its most vulnerable citizens, including through sanitary product provision. Period products are essential for women and it poses a significant threat to their health and well-being if they cannot access these products.”

On average, women spend approximately around £13 a month on menstrual supplies which adds up to approximately £156 a year. Assuming that a woman menstruates from 12-52 years, she would spend more than £5,000 on period products.

To sign the petition, visit https://chng.it/7J94pfCzqv