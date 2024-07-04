'I've lived my dream' says popular Derbyshire landlady calling last orders on her time behind the bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Derbyshire landlady is handing over the keys to her beloved pub after serving more than 35 years behind the bar.

Mary James, aged 64, has been pulling pints and with a warmth and friendliness for her locals at the Old English Inn in Clay Cross, since taking over as its manager in 1987.

Mary described the 100sqm pub on Clay Cross’ Market Street as her “most favourite place on earth” but has now said it is time for her to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landlady added: “I’m going to miss it massively. It’s been a blast and we’ve had some wonderful highs. We’ve met some amazing people, some proper characters and wonderful customers. Yes, we’ll miss it.”

Landlady Mary James has announced her retirement at the end of July after more than 35 years of running the Old English Inn in Clay Cross

Over her 37 years at the helm, Mary has worked hard to make the Old English, ‘more than just a pub’.

Under her watch the pub has played host to charity events and fun days raising money for Ashgate Hospice, Macmillan and a local defibrillator campaign. There have been girls on tour days and race nights, as well as parties for birthdays, christenings, weddings and wakes for funerals.

Mary describes herself as very lucky for the support she has received from her customers and local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are very lucky that they’ve always supported us, and we’ve tried to give back. But they’ve helped raise our children. They used to sit down here doing their homework amongst the customers. They learned how to play dominos sitting on pensioners knees and learned how to throw darts standing on stools. Honestly, the memories we’ve made in here are incredible.”

Mary plans on leaving her beloved Old English at the end of the month.

The pub, which Mary leases from the building owner, will be sold on directly to the new owners.

Taking on the reins will be Alexandre Mosley and her partner Ashley Eden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary said she was grateful to not see the pub go up for auction.

She added: “The new owners are local people, they have strong family ties to Clay Cross and they’ve done the job before. They know the job and they know the people and they love the pub.

“To all intents and purposes they don’t intend on swapping anything. In their words, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, which I think is a blessing. Had it gone up for auction it could’ve ended up as anything.”

Mary hailed her loyal regulars who have been vital in keeping the pub going over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Every holiday, every car, every pair of shoes my kids have had. You know, they’ve paid for our life by keeping us going and in work.

“We have had a wonderful time sharing our lives with theirs and thank you for all the memories.”

Mary, who had wanted to be a landlady from a young age said she has “lived her dream”.

“I’m so lucky to have done a job, all my life, that I love,” said Mary.