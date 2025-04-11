I've lived in the 'best' and 'worst' places in Derbyshire - here's why I think the rankings are unfair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staveley feels like it's on the cusp of great things.

There are major plans for future regeneration of the town with the restoration of the canal and a multi-million pound project which will see shops revamped as well as improvements to the market.

It's also well located - nestled amid green spaces, canal towpaths and country walks - but is easily accessible with the motorway providing quick links to the rest of the country.

I've lived in several places across Derbyshire (I think on my last count it was 13 addresses) which has included Wirksworth - recently named as the best place to live in Derbyshire - and Staveley - ranked as the worst place to live across the East Midlands.

Staveley

So what has Staveley done to deserve such an unflattering title and is it fair?

I can honestly say as someone who has lived in some of the 'best' places in the county - including Bakewell, Wirksworth and Ashford-in-the-Water - Staveley is not the worst place to live at all.

But I can see why it scored so low in some areas and the town really needs the long-awaited revamp to come to fruition and to tap into its potential.

Analysts compiled data including proximity to open space and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality, crime figures and good schools. Staveley clearly boasts green spaces on its doorstep and has a proud industrial heritage and strong identity. There are some beautiful old buildings tucked away in the historic core of the town in the conservation area around High Street and Church Street. I love taking my children to King George V Park, Poolsbrook and for a walk by the canal. I've also been to plenty of parties at the Play Zone in the Healthy Living Centre.

St. John the Baptist Church, built as early as 13th century, is one of the most prominent features in the Staveley town centre and is classed as a Grade II* listed building.

The Market Place is an asset - the Factory Shop is very handy - but I was sad to lose the butchers and Wisebuys and now the town council has surrendered its licence to hold markets although the borough council is looking at other options for the space.

The High Street also feels a bit depressed and could do with some new shops but it's a difficult time for traders and understably high streets across the country are suffering the same issues.

The problem is the improvements take so long to come to fruition that many lose hope that anything will change at all and the town does feel like the poor relation to Chesterfield in terms of aspiration and development.

Now seen as one of the best places to live in the country, Wirksworth is a town I lived in for several years, my mum was born there and growing up close by said it certainly wasn't seen as the vibrant centre it is today. She always joked “you didn’t tell people you were from Wirksworth.”

Staveley town centre

But the former quarry town has undergone a transformation, becoming known for its thriving arts scene and independent businesses - and maybe Staveley can do the same? With the exciting marina plans and revamp opportunities it would be lovely to see the history of the town brought to life and the area promoted as a destination. A new independent restaurant, creative events for families in the marketplace and opportunities are needed. I also hope the action plan for Netherthorpe is successful and it quickly improves so it can once again be a school that the community can be proud of.

There's lots to do in Staveley and let's hope the town has improved its ranking as one of the best places to live by 2026...