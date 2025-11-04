With the stunning Peak District right on our doorstep, a rich history and heritage, as well as great independent shops and places to eat and drink, it’s a place that definitely has a buzz about it.

There is a LOT going on in the town, with over £2billion of regeneration and development taking place, so here’s what makes the town so special…

Location, location, location

Chesterfield is in an enviable spot at the very heart of the country, with great transport links – but with the glorious Peak District just a few miles away.

Living here I’ve always had the chance to get away into some of the most incredible countryside and spectacular landscapes, with attractions like Chatsworth House literally minutes away.

Those who love the outdoors have miles of routes to explore, including along the Chesterfield Canal or the woodlands around Linacre reservoir.

Being slap bang in the middle of the country also means it’s pretty easy to get to anywhere else in England, with London easily accessible by train.

It’s no wonder so many people choose to move here. I love the fact you can be in the heart of the Peak, exploring the rugged beauty of Baslow Edge in a matter of minutes – or hop on a train to Sheffield to sample what the city has to offer.

Great food and drink

The town was recently named as being the happiest in all of Derbyshire and anyone who is foodie will certainly be smiling on a visit to the town.

From fantastic produce, like the amazing cheese on offer at The Cheese Factor, to the incredible pies from Meadowfresh butchers which I always stock up on when I’m in town, you’re never short of tasty things for your plate.

Those who like eating out have some incredible options too, with the likes of the Red Lion at the Peak Edge Hotel and Case to Bottle and Thyme or the Bull’s Head in Holymoorside, there are exceptional dishes to tantalise the tastebuds.

For those who like a tipple, the town has always had a great range of pubs and visitors travel from miles around to enjoy the famous Brampton Mile of hostelries running along Chatsworth Road, through Brampton and into town and the town centre itself has some top boozers – from the historic Royal Oak, to my personal favourites like The Market and The Pig and Pump.

Another personal favourite is the Chesterfield Arms, where you can see into their own in-house Resting Devil brewery – and of course sample a pint or two: I’d recommend the Twisted Pale.

History and innovation

Chesterfield has a rich history, from its birth as a Roman settlement, through receiving its market charter in 1204 from King John, to the Battle of Chesterfield which saw a band of rebel barons defeated by a royalist army in 1266.

It has links with the railways, thanks to adopted son George Stephenson who lived at Tapton House and was buried in the town’s Trinity Church. A statue of him was erected outside Chesterfield railway station in 2006 – from a distance you might think the great man is flipping the bird – but closer inspection show he’s holding a model of his famous locomotive engine!

Plus there’s a long tradition of engineering and innovation in my home town – from helping to build machines built here dug the Channel Tunnel and helped create the London underground and Paris Metro, to devising midget submarines in the Second World war. Not forgetting what may be considered Chesterfield’s greatest contribution – the cucumber straightener!

Shopping and retail therapy

As well as the town having plenty of places to pick up amazing food and drink, Chesterfield boasts some brilliant independent shops, as well as its much-loved market.

I’ve always loved browsing through the ever-popular Thursday flea market to add to my growing collection of records, comics and books.

The town also has loads of little shops packed with personality and helpful staff – you’ll have to go a long way to find a more welcoming store than Adorn in the charming Shambles, where you can also go for a drink in the historic Royal Oak, reputed to have been built in the 12th Century, and formally an Inn for the Knights Templar.

And there’s more…

There’s so much more I could talk about here too – the Puffin’ Billy miniature railway in Queen’s Park, nearby attractions like Hardwick, Bolsover Castle and Chatsworth.. and, of course, there’s that Crooked Spire too!

1 . Chesterfield There is so much more to Chesterfield than it's Crooked Spire Photo: Matthew Jones and Destination Chesterfield Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield Cheese lovers will be in heaven at The Cheese Factor. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography and Destination Chesterfield Photo: Matthew Jones Photography Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield Chesterfield market has recently undergone a multi-million-pound redevelopment. Photo by Tracey Whitefoot and Destination Chesterfield Photo: TRACEY WHITEFOOT Photo Sales