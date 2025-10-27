Chesterfield residents shared frustrations over ‘slow progress’ and lack of ‘concrete action – two years after Storm Babet.

Over 60 residents, business owners and the Derbyshire Times attended an invite-only public meeting at the Lifehouse Church in Chesterfield on the evening of Thursday, October 23.

The meeting, organised by Chesterfield Labour MP Toby Perkins, marked the second anniversary of the floods which left over 600 properties devastated across the town.

Mr Perkins said: “It has been two years since Storm Babet hit. But once you have been a flood victim, you never stop being a flood victim. Every time it rains I worry and I know you worry as well. I know many people forgotten. I organised this meeting to update you about what has been done and to give you an opportunity to ask any questions you may have.”

The meeting has heard £2.4 billion has been allocated on flood defences across England between 2024 and 2026, with further £4.2 billion set to be allocated between 2026-2029.

Commenting on the figures, Toby Perkins said: “Never this much has been spent (on flood defences), but it’s not nearly enough.”

Representatives from Environment Agency, Derbyshire County Council and Yorkshire Water talked about the work that has already been done in response to the storm.

These included flood reassurance letter sent to properties affected by Storm Babet in December 2023, a section 19 report published in August 2024, works at flood basin in Birdholme in January this year, a Parliament debate led by Toby Perkins in June and more.

Mr Perkins has talked about Emma Hardy, the Flooding Minister, visiting flood-hit areas in Chesterfield in January, which has resulted in the Environment Agency being provided with £400,000 in funding to develop a detailed business case for the proposed River Hipper Flood Alleviation Scheme.

The representatives have also discussed what other projects could be considered in the future to further reduce flood risks – as well as obstacles local agencies face while trying to secure the funding required.

Richard Ward, Flooding and Drainage Commissioner at Derbyshire County Council said: “Storm Babet was an unprecedented event in Derbyshire with over 600 properties in Chesterfield. Seven out of eight gauging stations in Chesterfield were at record levels on that day.

“Since then we have been working very closely together with our partners conducting feasibility studies at Spital Brook and bridge on River Rother near Tapton Terrace.

“We are working with Severn Trent and Yorkshire Water to increase storage in reservoirs in Holmesbrook and Linacre. We are also working with Chesterfield and Borough Council to try progress feasible schemes in Wingerworth and near Horns Bridge.”

Lyn Peart, Yorkshire Area Director at the Environment Agency, said she was keen to find out more about the residents’ concerns to see what could be done.

Ms Peart said: “I want to pass my condolences to Chesterfield community and family of Mrs Gilbert.

“I feel very privileged to work with flood victims and I take that public duty extremely seriously.

Jane Hindle, an Alma Street West resident said she felt incredibly frustrated for what she had learnt about how slow the progress had been.

“I have been incredibly uncomfortable to see the level of risk this county faces.

“We will guarantee that we will push every avenue we can to prevent any future deaths, not only in Tapton Terrace but in every area in Chesterfield.”

Environment Agency representatives said they are ensuring regular inspections and any necessary repairs to water infrastructure in the town to help prevent future flooding.

The agency further said that an inspection of River Rother near Tapton Terrace revealed little change to the river bed between 2011 and 2024, however vegetation management has been carried out in the early 2025.

The agency said another feasibility was set to be carried at the River Rother to see if there were any viable options to provide improved flood defences to Tapton Terrace residents - after a previous feasibility study in 2008 found no options were viable with the funding available at the time.

The agency representatives further talked about a proposal for a project at the top of River Hipper Catchment to slow the water flow further downstream.

Michael Cook and his wife, landlords who own a property near Derby Road in Chesterfield, shared that they spent half a year working physically to fix the damage caused by the Storm Babet.

Ms Peart promised several times to keep residents informed and updated on any works carried out in the future. She stated that she would work on providing timescales for the proposed projects.

Emma Brown, a Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Yorkshire Water talked about investigations carried out by the water provider in partnership with other agencies including in Poolsbrook, St Augustine's and ongoing effort to reduce flooding at the Horns Bridge Roundabout.

The residents questions followed – with many voicing frustrations during a heated discussion.

A Tapton Terrace resident said: “I have learnt nothing today. I have no life, I don’t know if you have grasped that yet. We could get flooded again tomorrow and nothing would change.

“Unless you get water under that bridge nothing will help.

“And how many houses have been built in green lands in the area, which served as a natural flood plain? This certainly doesn’t help.”

Another Tapton Terrace resident added: “Tapton Terrace residents are under an impression that they cannot be viably protected against flooding after last Environment Agency report.

"Now we hear there will be another report. Is there any reason we are doing this again, instead of taking about the compulsory purchase order.

"We are stuck. I have a family, kids that are growing up. Why aren’t we informed about crucial updates?”

Further concerns were raised by Alma Street West residents, who felt let down by local authorities and agencies.

Jane Hindle said: “I feel incredibly frustrated for what I have learnt how slow the progress has been. It’s a no brainer for me that if you have flooding in 2007, you do more before 2023.

“I agree that Storm Babet has been unprecedented but this is new normal with climate change challenges.

“You sent two letters and carried out some surveys and consultations. But we need results and we need them now. We can’t be in this situation.

“Nothing seems to be happening on the ground that is protecting our homes against flooding. There’s something very wrong with this.

"I’m glad you are talking about this but why is the progress so slow? Sending a letter twice a year is just not good enough. It’s not a proper consultation.

“You have to have more meetings like this - telling us what you have actually done on the ground. It seems that very little has been done in two years.

“I own my home and we have been lucky to have a building insurance. At least 50-70% of the homes are privatelt rented by ordinary working class people who might not be able to afford insurance.

“Some are young families, some are old people. I know of some situations on my street where private landlords did not have adequate insurance and some people were evicted that day when it flooded.

“Politicians came with cameras the next day, Environment Agency 3 days later. But they have not done anything. We are paying for local services, but nothing is being done.

"Local communities stand together and help each other. The Lifehouse Church helped a lot. We are here tonight because we stand in solidarity but I don’t know how people would cope if we didn’t have each other.

“We have heard nothing concrete tonight, there has been a lot of surveys and reports but nothing about what they are actually going to do on Tapton Terrace and River Hipper. We need something to actually happen.

“If this has happened in an affluent area of this town, we wouldn’t be here but because we are working class in poor areas of the town, nothing is being done. I don’t blame people for being angry."

A former Alma Street West resident attended the meeting – but left early after breaking into tears while talking about her nightmare situation.

She said: “I am homeless, I am living with family and friends, moving from sofa to sofa. I have lost my home, I have lost everything. My landlord sold my house after the flood. No one has helped me. It’s disgusting.”

People from other areas of town have raised more concerns about ‘slow progress’ and ‘lack of action’ after Storm Babet.

A Bridge Street resident commented: “My garden is very long as other gardens on this side of the street. A part of my garden is a river bank. The water gets through every garden and gets bigger. During Storm Babet it was like waterfalls on both sides of the road before we evacuated.”

A resident who lives on Hipper Street West added: “I am a disabled person person and a wheelchair user. I had no sleep last night because I was worried it would flood. I am panicking all the time, I am always anxious, always worried about flooding.”

A lot of corcerns were raised about rubbish in the rivers affecting water flow.

One residents alleged a trolley which she remembered seeing when she was seven was still in the river over 30 years later.

Another resident said a drain near his house was reported three times in the last two months and it has not been cleared.

Sophia Brown, who runs Olympia House has also attended the meeting.

She is set to reopen her business next month - after over two years since extensive damage cause by Storm Babet.

Sophia was frustrated by the lack of support or communication from local agencies.

She said: “I am a business owner and we got flooded in 2007, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023. My property flooded three times inside. The car park floods every year and four times in the last two years. And nothing has been done. You speak about communication but I only found about this meeting from a Tapton Terrace resident.”

Mr Cook had to rewire the house before his tenant could move back in - with the couple spending over £20,000 to get the property back to a liveable state.

He said: “We live in fear of it flooding again. We don’t have another £20,000 to spend on repairs. After Storm Babet, our tenant had to move out. We didn’t have insurance. We spent six months in blood, sweat and tears working physically day in and day out after water messed up the house. The flooding grant was useless.”

Relevant agencies responded to questions and complaints before the meeting has ended – promising better communication and timescales for future projects.

Environment Agency representatives asked for a list of areas in the river affected by rubbish and promised to look into clearing the watercourses where necessary.

Richard Ward, Flooding and Drainage Commissioner at Derbyshire County Council said: “The section 19 report took such a long time because Storm Babet was a county wide event and affected many areas - Chesterfield, Casteleton, Matlock, Ilekston.

“We do not received any direct funding from the government, we have to bid into the funding and compete against other parts of the UK. That’s why it is so difficult to get a project like River Hipper Scheme of the ground - unfortunately it will be a number of years before it can be done.

“I live in Chesterfield and I can see how many developments are taking place as well so I understand the fear that could be increasing the flood risk. But developers are legally required to ensure that flood risk isn;t increased. We are not a planning authority and I can’t make comments on behalf of Chesterfield Borough Council, but we, Derbyshire County Council are a consultee for major developments across Derbyshire. I can assure you that no developer can get away with increasing a flood risk. A development would not be approved.

"Gullies are cleaned all over Derbyshire. We have eight trucks clearing the gullies for eight hours every day Monday to Friday. This clearing includes both reactive and preventive clearing.

“If you see any gullies which need cleating please report it through call Derbyshire or online.”