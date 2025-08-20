An inspirational Commando veteran who has celebrated his 100th birthday says his secret for long life is to keep moving forward.

Philip Dawson of Wingerworth said: “If you stand still, you’ll move backwards. Never say can’t – anything is possible. I've had an interesting life - always doing something different.”

Born in Macclesfield, Philip was 18 when he enlisted in the Royal Marines during the Second World War in 1943. He volunteered for Commando training at Achnacarry in Scotland and was presented with his special Green Beret on completion of the training.

Philip joined the 41 (Royal Marine) Commando in Belgium, near Ostend. He said: "From there, on November 1 1943 we attacked the island of Walcheren to destroy the large guns that were preventing supply ships entering the Sheldt Estuary and reaching Antwerp. It was a big operation, there were huge guns on there and the only way we could get rid of them was for us to land and destroy them.

"This was followed by a few months in action in the Mars Salient and then onto Germany in the Ruhr area.”

After returning from overseas service, Philip was posted in St Ives where he was on the staff of the boat handling and cliff climbing training centre.

He said: "When I joined the Royal Marines, I made friends with Norman Lock who came from Coal Aston. We volunteered together for the Commandos and did all our training and went all through the war together – fortunately with no injuries. At the end of the war, I married his sister Heather.”

Newly-wedded Philip and Heather started their married life in Dronfield in 1948 and moved to their bungalow in Wingerworth in 1963. “The biggest highlight of my life was my marriage to Heather – she was my best friend,” said Philip. The couple had two children, Jonathan and Cheryl.

Philip is proud to represent the Commando Association as one of its oldest veterans.

Philip, who was widowed in January 2023, now has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

His career as a civilian worker began in 1946 following demobilisation. Philip studied at Chesterfield College of Technology to become a certified mining surveyor with the National Coal Board and was the surveyor at several collieries in the north Derbyshire area. He gained a technical teacher's certificate in 1954 and taught mathematics part time at Chesterfield College of Technology for around two years.

Philip left surveying after 23 years and became a computer analyst, managing computer installations in all departments of the Coal Board.

In 1976 he took early retirement and opened a DIY shop, Dawson’s Handyman’s, on the corner of Sherwood Street and Derby Road, Chesterfield. Philip developed and expanded the business for 15 years until he retired in 1991.

Philip and Heather were members of the Caravan Club for more than 50 years and enjoyed travelling all over the UK and Europe. They had a villa in Lanzarote and would spend two months a year there.

From 1991-2003, Philip ran the Wingerworth Neighbourhood Watch scheme. In 1994, he joined CAMTAD, the campaign for the deaf, later Deaf and Hearing Support and helped people with hearing problems in their home and in clinics for nearly 10 years.

Philip said: “My other interests were birdwatching and gardening and I used to enjoy watercolour painting.

“Now as a veteran of the Commando Association I recently took the salute at a memorial parade at the National Memorial Arboretum near Alrewas and expect to lead the Commando veterans at the Remembrance March past the Cenotaph on November 9 this year.”

Philip Dawson in Westkappele, Walcheren, Holland in 1944.

He is still driving and particularly enjoys a ride out into the Peak District.

Philip celebrated his 100th birthday at the Peak Edge Hotel near Chesterfield. He said: “We had a party with 60 guests. It was wonderful.” On show was a display of photographs charting Philip’s life, including one when he was just a day old which was taken by his father.