'I've finally had answers to the questions I was asked all my life' - Derbyshire mum's walking challenge for autism charity
As part of the Walk For Autism initiative, Katie Brown walked 152,940 steps between March 26 and April 2.
Upon completing the challenge, Katie said: “Each day it got more challenging, not only was I working so I had to try and get steps in by taking walks with people I was supporting on some days, but sometimes I'd just be walking round in circles around our car park or even in our office.
“On other days I had blisters, I also had some issues with my health which I thought would stop me from even getting up, but in fact on the days I suffered the most from my health issues I actually pushed and managed to get more steps in.”
Katie took up this challenge after her two children were diagnosed with autism when they were three and four.
The fundraising mum said: “Autism has become a very big thing in my house. It controls basically everything.
“What my son has to eat is controlled by his autism, like some things he won't eat because it may be too wet. My daughter can also be very boisterous when she wants to be, but they both have such unique qualities.”
Katie said that some forms of autism can give a person a “superpower”.
She described her son’s superpower as his intelligence when it comes to animals and dinosaurs and his very good reading ability for a child his age.
Her daughter’s is her love and skill with arts and crafts, and ability to light up a room.
Describing being a parent to Autistic children is a constant battle of ups and downs, Katie said she was initially given very little support in terms of learning about autism and how to cope with her children’s condition, aside from some information in a few leaflets.
After reading the leaflets and doing as much research about autism as she could, Katie saw some of the traits that can be indicators of autism. She realised that some of these indicators were similar to how she was when she was a child.
This has led the mother of two to receiving her own ADHD diagnosis as well as currently her autism diagnosis which she received during the challenge.
Katie said: “I couldn't feel more at peace knowing that not only have I completed this challenge, raised awareness and helped others. I've finally had the answer to the questions I was asked all my life.”
During her time researching autism, Katie learned about the Autism Initiatives Group and Walk For Autism fundraising event.
The Autism Initiatives Group, an organisation who help autistic individuals and families by providing community support, guidance and education about the condition.
Family, friends and local businesses and even a local school have helped to support Katie’s fundraising. Walking in rain, sun and occasionally in pain, the super fundraiser smashed her original goal of £150 raising a final total of £501 which will be going to the Autism Initiatives Group. Katie thanked all those that sponsored her and bought a ticket for the special prize raffle that was drawn on the last day of her fundraising.
