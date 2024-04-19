Mary Nolan, who lives in Grassmoor, said: “I never thought I would make a hundred so it feels like a great achievement.”

Her secret for a long and happy life is: “Don’t smoke, don’t drink, be kind to most people! Think about how lucky you are!”

Mary was the centre of attention at her birthday party in Van Dyks by Wildes, Clowne, yesterday (Thursday) where 35 guests included her family and friends. She said: “We are a small but perfectly formed family. I have one daughter Barbara, a grandson Philip, a granddaughter Laura and one great-granddaughter, Sofia.”

Born in North Wingfield and named Lois Mary, she started working as a maid the day after leaving school at 14 years old and continued the vocation throughout her life for different families.

Mary met her future husband, Manfrid ‘Sonny’ Nolan, through a couple of girls that she talked to on a walk with her friend in Grassmoor. Manfrid was later called up to the Army for the Second World War and he asked one of the girls for Mary’s address. Mary said: “He then started writing to me from the Army and when I came home from work one day he was waiting at my house for me as a surprise.

"We were married at Wingfield Church on October 13, 1945. I don’t remember much about the wedding day but I do know that he was a good husband and nobody could take his place.”

After their wedding Manfrid and Mary set up home in Grassmoor and around 38 years ago moved into the bungalow where Mary is still residing. Mary said: “I actually used to do home help for a man who lived in the bungalow that I now live in.”

Manfrid worked at the Avenue Carbonisation Plant in Wingerworth where he was a shunter.

Reflecting on the highlights of her 100 years, Mary said: “Meeting my husband, we were very very happy and then my daughter, I wouldn’t swap her for anybody. Then my two grandchildren and more recently having my great-granddaughter. I’ve been very lucky.”

Mary, who was widowed in 2000, has enjoyed gardening, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books over the years.

