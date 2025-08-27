Romance, regicide and revenge feature in a teenager’s first published novel which she began writing two years ago.

Jess Whitaker,16, who lives in Wingerworth, said: “I started writing Castlebound during teacher strikes and as part of my home ‘English lesson’. I watched a video from author Abbie Emmons where she suggested mashing up different elements of books you like to create a new one. I wrote an extract, and liked it enough to start building the story around it. I basically came up with the idea as I was writing it, and didn’t dream of it being published until it got to the point where there was no doubt I would.”

Loosely based on the medieval fairy tale style time period, Castlebound is about avid equestrian Basilia Eldnic whose fiance is executed by the tyrannous King. Looking to avenge her devoted partner’s death, Basilia mounts her steed and heads towards the castle housing the cruel dictator. However, Basilia must overcome the blindness of her grief before it’s too late or the people she holds most dear will pay the devastating price.

Jess said: “The research was extensive. I mainly used Google, YouTube, history websites and occasionally history books. First I had to teach myself how to develop characters with conflict, and then plot structure. I used the Youtube videos of Abbie Emmons. The hardest part of writing was fixing plot holes as I didn’t plan the novel beforehand.

"I also had to research correct grammar and punctuation, as well as some really random things such as the outfits of the time period the novel is based on. Other things included: how humans used to measure time, names and origins, the difference between a stream and a brook, the anatomy of a horse and effects of certain injuries as well.”

She self-published her book through a publishing house called White Magic Studios. Jess said: “I was lost for words when I first saw my book in print. It was extremely surreal but nice to have such a high quality physical version of something that had taken so long but up until that point had been either a word document or printed early drafts in binders.

"The whole process has given me a huge respect for all authors." Her extensive research included finding the best way to get editors, a reliable publisher and cover designer and how to market the novel herself. Jess discovered that authors are unlikely to pocket a king’s ransom from selling their books. She said: “An awful lot of the sales money goes towards printing costs. For example, my paperback version is on sale for £9.99 but from every sale I only receive £1.75!”

Jess has been writing stories since she was seven years old. She said: “I’ve always loved escaping into writing. I’m not sure where my love of literature came from, but I always remember my parents reading aloud to me before bed when I was young, and then after that I’ve always had great relationships with my school librarians and English teachers.

She returns to Tupton Hall School in September to start her A-level studies. Jess is aiming to continue further education at university and would love to work in forensics.

*Her book Castlebound is available on Amazon, Blackwells and other major bookselling websites.