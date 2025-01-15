Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peak Pharmacy, a Derbyshire based pharmacy chain, has explained the pressures facing the industry – after complaints from residents about long queues to get medication following the business merging two Staveley pharmacies.

Recently revealed NHS data show that almost 800 pharmacies in England were forced to close in just four years.

Peak Pharmacy, set up in Chesterfield in 1981, currently runs 135 sites across the country, employing about 1400 people and processing 1.5% of the country's prescriptions a year.

Joe Cattee​​​​, the Managing Director at Peak Pharmacy, explained that one of the most significant issues is insufficient funding for the pharmacy sector from the Department of Health – which has not increased in real terms in 10 years.

He said: “Community pharmacy is vastly underfunded. The sector has had no increase in funding for 10 years, yet our overheads have increased by 30%.

"The number of pharmacies open in England is now the lowest since the 2008/09 NHS year, despite the annual number of prescriptions growing by over 40% since then and the high levels of growth in clinical services commissioned by the NHS. This is now completely uneconomic and unsustainable.

“90% of pharmacy income comes from the government, so whilst we are reliable on them for income, we are not able to increase our prices to offset the increase in costs."

Mr Cattee explained how the insufficient funding has led to the difficult decision to close one of the two Peak Pharmacy sites in Staveley.

He said: “We've had two pharmacies in Staveley for as many years as I can remember. We haven't closed the Staveley site to make more profit, we were purely forced to make that decision due to the difficult economic situation. We noted losses of four and a half million as a business last year.

"Closing one of the pharmacies is not something that we would have wanted to do, but we needed to make sure that we still had a pharmacy in Staveley because one is better than none, and two is not cost effective.

"The legislation dictates we need to have a pharmacist and staff at every site. We need to have a registered premises, we have to pay rent, various rates, insurance. Unfortunately, having two pharmacies in an area the size of Staveley was no longer cost effective.

"That unfortunately caused a knock on effect on service, with longer queues at first. But we are proud to say that these issues have been resolved and the Staveley site is performing where we needed to be.

To address the pressure the industry is under, the Peak Pharmacy created a hub set to help with dispensing repeat prescriptions, which opened its doors in April 2024.

"Following longer waiting time at our Staveley and Inkersall sites, we reached out to local councillors and MPs and met with them in a hope to have them try lobby the Department of Health and Social Care to provide vital funding for pharmacies.”

The meeting set up at the end of November 2024 saw Chesterfield MP Toby Perking and North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones visit Peak Pharmacy’s Head Office and distribution centre in Bolsover to discuss the pressures community pharmacies are under and what is needed to protect the sector.

Mr Perkins said: “Labour have made it clear that pharmacies lie at the heart of our healthcare reform and will play an increasingly important part in reducing the pressures on GPs and helping all of us to lead healthier lives.

"Following my meeting with Mr Cattee, I wrote to the Health Secretary and urged him to take action to ensure community pharmacies have the funding and support they need to be sustainable, provide a high level of service and to make the Pharmacy First approach work.

“I have also asked for a Health Minster to visit Peak Pharmacy and see first-hand the work they do and the challenges they face.”

Louise Jones added: “This Labour Government is clear that community pharmacy has a vital role to play as we move the focus of care from hospital to the community.

"Peak Pharmacy is a fantastic pharmacy that serves many residents across North East Derbyshire, and I know it provides a valuable service to the community. As a Labour MP I have voted for legislation to bring record levels of funding into the NHS which will ease pressure on primary care services, like pharmacies.

“I will continue to do everything I can to represent pharmacies like Peak Pharmacy in Parliament, ensuring they are able to offer the services many residents rely on.”

On top of financial struggles, pharmacies across the country have seen increased workloads over the last 10 years - with the Pharmacy First service launched on January 31 significantly increasing the number of services provided.

The service, designed to reduce pressures on GP surgeries, enables community pharmacies in England to complete episodes of care for seven common conditions following defined clinical pathways. These include earache, sore throat, shingles, sinusitis, infected insect bites, impetigo and urinary tract infections.

Mr Cattee said: “The workload that's now being accumulated to community pharmacy in terms of delivering more services, has actually given us pretty much a 30% increase in workload for less money.

“We're starting to be shifted towards promoting more services, not earning any more money and having the cost that continues to spiral.”

To address the pressure the industry is under, in 2021 Peak Pharmacy made a decision to design and create a hub set to help with dispensing repeat prescriptions, enabling the pharmacies to deliver NHS Services.

The 116,000 square feet state-of-the-art hub, located at Horizon 29 just outside Bolsover, took three years to complete and opened its doors in April 2024.

Mr Cattee said: “We spent two years designing the layout and how the automation would work with our automation provider, as well as securing the land, and then designing the building which hosts over 100 colleagues, and supports our Pharmacy network.

“Over the last nine months we have managed to onboard all 135 of our pharmacies to enable them to utilise the automation. This process has been challenging but rewarding.

“As with any new system it has been a learning experience for all our staff, who have done an incredible job in changing their working practices to support patients differently.

“The entire project cost £25 million, and is a huge investment in the business, not only ensuring that we can lead the way within the sector, but also improving the service offered to patients, and reducing the workload on our pharmacy teams."

The hub has assembled over 2.5 million packs of medication through the building – with over 266,000 individual packs dispensed in just one week in December.

Mr Cattee added: “As a business, we are committed to reducing workload on our already over worked pharmacy teams, and providing the best possible care for our patients. Whilst the Hub continues to evolve, we will undoubtedly experience the occasional hiccup.

"I would reiterate to all our staff and patients that we have exceptionally high standards, and work hard to maintain these - The financial pressures that the sector is under are unsustainable, and the development of the hub ensures the best possible survival prospects for Peak Pharmacy to continue to operate in the locations that we are currently established.”