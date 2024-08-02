"It's unbelievable" - says Derbyshire baker nominated at 'Oscars of baking industry'

A talented baker from Derbyshire has been named one of four top bakers in the country.

Tom Martin, the head baker of 4 Eyes Bakery in Staveley, has been shortlisted for prestigious 2024 Baking Industry Awards finals.

Tom is among four candidates picked from all across the UK who made it to the final in the Baker of the Year category.

Tom said: “This is completely game-changing, we describe these awards as the Oscars of the baking industry. It’s a humongous thing for me to be in the final. Apart from getting married and having kids, this is the biggest thing that has ever happened to me.”

While the nomination for the best baker is incredibly prestigious, it is just one of many successes for Tom, who has scooped an array of trophies over the last few months.

Before being shortlisted for the final, Tom was first shortlisted among 35 bakers in the country. He then qualified to the top eight and the Baking Industry Awards visited the bakery in Staveley to see him at work in June.

Last Wednesday, (July 31) he found out that he will be in the final, competing against Gary Kadas from Seven Seeded Artisan Bakery in London, Sandor Bagameri from Stir Bakery in Cambridge and Aidan Monks, from Cumbria-based Lovingly Artisan – who lifted the trophy back in 2019.

The winner will be announced at the ceremony hosted at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Thursday, October 24.

Tom said: “I am aware that I’m underdog. Aidan is a favourite as he won the award before and he is well known in the industry. No one from Derbyshire has ever made the finals, it’s unbelievable. As a proud Derbyshire man, I’m well aware of my privilege of being among the top four bakers across the country. It’s incredible to have an opportunity to go to London for the Awards Ceremony.”

His Deep Pan Rosemary and Garlic Focaccia was crowned Britain’s Best Loaf 2024 while his Sourdough and White Tin Loaf scooped top trophies in their categories at the Craft Bakers Association Awards 2024 – beating best artisan bakeries across the country, including Harrods.

Tom added: “Britain’s Best Loaf was a big accolade. I'm really proud that I made this little bakery into an award-winning premium wholesaler.”